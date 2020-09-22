Another Bollywood celeb has been hot with COVID-19. Popular actress, Zarina Wahab, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. As per a report by Times of India, she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for 5 days where she was put on oxygen. A ventilator was not needed. She is now back at home, the report added. However, it is unclear if she has tested negative or not. Her husband Aditya Pancholi or son, Sooraj Pancholi, have not spoken to the press or on social media about the diagnosis. However, Dr Jalil Parkar told TOI, "Zarina had pain in joints, body aches, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her," We wish the actress a speedy recovery. Malaika Arora Pens Heartfelt Note to Thank COVID-19 Warriors After She Recovers from the Virus with ‘Minimum Pain’.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first COVID-19 positive case among Indian celebrities. Since then, Zoa Morani, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Purab Kohli, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Parth Samthaan, and many many more have contracted the disease. Just like Zarina, Genelia D'Souza also tested postiove but kept the treatment and diagnosis away from the media glare, as much as possible. She only talked about it after the recovery. The country is currently in Unlock 4. Many industries and businesses, including the shootings of film and TV, have resumed with social distancing norms and safety measures in place. Abhishek Bachchan Resumes The Big Bull Shoot; Actor Urges Everyone to Wear Mask to Combat COVID-19 (Watch Video).

On the work front, Zarina will be next seen headlining the short film, Kashmiriyat. "Despite decades of playing so many roles, this one was definitely taxing and extremely indulgent, especially for the climax! I can definitely say that I had seen the film (in my head) even before it was shot! Mainly because of the rightly dramatised narration by the director. And then during the shoot, I was impacted right till the last minute. Honestly, it has still stayed with me," the actress has said talking about the film.

Zarina has starred in hit movies like Chitchor, Dil Dhadakne Do, Agneepath, Rakta Charitra.

