Last weekend left all of us pretty shaken up. That's because Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aardhya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. It rattled us quite a bit. Rekha's staff and watchman too tested positive. But on Tuesday, BMC's containment area notice was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house. The notice mentions that this area has been cordoned off after a resident tested positive. It could also because Rekha is her neighbour and it's just a precautionary measure. COVID-19: Rekha’s Bungalow Sealed After Guard Tests Positive

Rekha's bungalow was sealed after the guard tested positive. Zoya hasn't spoken about it yet. We guess she will soon share something on her social media account about it.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, people at Rekha's bungalow and neighbours including Javed Akhtar have been tested for Coronavirus. The report also suggested that the actress didn't want to be tested by BMC. She would take her own test and submit the report to the authority.

