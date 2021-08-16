On June 1st PSL kicked off the summer with his latest Mix-Tape titled "Something Different" available exclusively on Soundcloud.

- 12 songs for my real fans, PSL says. This isn't the album yet. I wanted to give my loyal fans free music on soundcloud before a full album. With a loyal fanbase, I feel like this should be my first way of giving back to them.

- The meaning behind "Something Different" is being yourself. Everyone is unique on different levels. When you are yourself you automatically bring something different to the table.

When asked about his next album, PSL lets us know that his album is on the way!

- I live in the studio, I make sure I always have it close by. My goal is to stay consistent with my music. After the successful release of "Like a Dime". I really felt a stronger connection with my fans. It lets me know they want more music from me. This album means alot to me because I feel like I'm just as hype about it as they are.

PSL tells us, for this album he wants more features & good vibes.

- The last album only had 1 feature. This album will have over 4 features. I like working with up and coming beat producers & artists. Also looking forward to working with high level artists that I look up to. My mindset behind doing multiple features when I never have before is following the vibe I'm getting from the world, the world coming together or at least the country for now, coming out of lockdowns. It's bringing people together, and for me it's about being part of that.

Entering this already crowded music industry, PSL explains how this album will set him apart from other artists.

- I have always been a fan of music. I listen to a lot of music from different genres to appreciate everyone's way of being creative. I find it very inspiring.

When it comes to recording my own music, I like to free my mind of everything and view the studio like a blank canvas. I usually record 1 to 3 songs per day, wherever I am. For this album I've been sticking to what got me here in the first place. My main inspirations are my family & friends. I always like making songs about women in an empowering way, just like Jay-Z said “ Men rule the world but women keep the tempo”.

This album will set me apart from other artists because I’m being myself throughout the whole recording process while keeping my beats and lyrics catchy for a good time.