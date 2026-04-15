Actor Bhushan Pradhan has sparked intense social media speculation after sharing a viral "save the date" post featuring a mystery woman. While fans are convinced the woman in the frame is actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar, neither party has officially confirmed an engagement. The post, which showcases two hands adorned with rings, points toward a significant announcement scheduled for July 24, 2026. ‘He Was Sleeping With All of Mumbai’: Did Anusha Dandekar Call Out Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra for Cheating in Viral Podcast? (Watch Video).

Is Anusha Dandekar Engaged to Bhushan Pradhan?

The rumours gained momentum on Tuesday after Bhushan Pradhan uploaded a photograph on Instagram showing him embracing a woman whose face remains hidden from the camera. The couple is seen holding hands, prominently displaying rings on their fingers. The post included a cryptic caption: "24-7-2026. Save the date and witness our beginning."

Bhushan Pradhan Makes It Insta Official With Anusha Dandekar?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B H U S H A N P R A D H A N (@bhushan_pradhan)

Internet sleuths and fans quickly pointed out that the woman’s styling, hair, and jewellery closely resemble Anusha Dandekar. The two have been frequently linked together since starring as a married couple in the Marathi film Juna Furniture.

Project Promotion or Reality?

Despite the romantic nature of the post, a segment of the audience remains sceptical. It is common in the entertainment industry for actors to use "wedding-style" teasers to promote upcoming films, music videos, or brand collaborations. Industry colleagues, including Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonalee Kulkarni, left congratulatory messages on the post, further fueling the fire. However, the lack of a formal statement from Anusha Dandekar has kept the "publicity stunt" theory alive.

Anusha Dandekars Past Relationship

Anusha Dandekar and Bhushan Pradhan have shared a close bond for over a year. They have frequently appeared on each other's social media feeds, including a romantic video posted by Anusha for Bhushan’s birthday in November 2024.

Anusha was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Karan Kundrra, which ended in 2020. Since then, she has been private about her dating life, though her public appearances with Bhushan have consistently made headlines in Marathi and Hindi entertainment circles. ‘The Only Right Swipe He Does Now’: Tejasswi Prakash’s Birthday Post for Karan Kundrra Wins Internet; Fans Call It a Savage Response to Anusha Dandekar’s Cheating Allegations (View Post).

Whether the July 24 date marks a wedding or a cinematic premiere remains to be seen. For now, the "mystery girl" post continues to trend across platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).