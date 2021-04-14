Faided(Demetrius Hawthorne), Born May 20th, 1987 in Hollywood, California, is widely known for his brilliance and creativity in producing, song writing, and artist development. His natural inclination for progression is his incentive.

Throughout the course of his career, Faided has became publically recognized for his collaborations with artists such as E-40, Cousin Fik, Choose Up Cheese, Saucy E, Cash Kidd, Rio Da Yung OG, RMC Mike, Mark White, Richtown Magazine, Icewear Vezzo, Mitchy Slick, Slim 400, Kasher Quon, 10k Kev, Baby Tron, Big Doty FMB Jocahvelly, KrispyLife Kidd, Cash Addict 33rd, YSR Gramz, Project Pat, Loesta, MC Eiht, Big2DaBoy, Kurupt, Mooky, Mac Lucci, Latoya Williams, Big Fase 100, Glasses Malone, Eazy E3, C-Bo, Philly Freeway, Kokane in addition to many others. Over the course of being embraced by the industry, his gifts of talent and skill would soon be taken notice by the elites. He landed the exclusive role as the main Producer for WKNDtv.com, Exclusive Interviews and in due time was approached by Oscar Award Winner, Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia who proposed collaborating on future projects which eventually resulted into labeling Faided as his ongoing “Go to” producer.

Among other veterans of the business shedding light on his artistry,

Expanding his position of versatility, Faided also set out to work on Mixtapes & Albums such as "Ruthless Memories" Vol. 2 (2012) an Eazy-E Tribute, "The Green Line" (2012), "Bang Bang Muzic" Vol. 1 (2012)/"Bang Bang Muzic" Vol. 2 (2013) by Big Doty, "Street Certified 2" (2013) by Streetzaria, "Big" (2014) by Big 2Da Boy "The Diary Of" (2015) by YG Mook, "TruThousand 12" (2012) by King Scratch, "L.A. 2 the Bay" (2013) by Ric Hard and even managed to produce the theme song for the show "OnDaGrindTV" (2012).

Not long after his successful journey as a producer, Faided felt inspired to grace the music scene with an original album of his own.

Hosted by the legendary Freeway Rick Ross, 2013 marked the year’s release of “Freeway Rick Ross Presents: Faided on the Beat” which landed the #3 spot on Top 10 Best Underground Albums in Street Motivation Magazine Vol.23

Among the few who finessed the album were artists such as the Legendary rapper Kokane, Philly Freeway, Mac Lucci, Big Doty, C-Bo, Glasses Malone, Eazy E-3, who all in combination with his original classic West Coast sound, massively opened up a new lane for both his lyrical and musical production mastery as a whole.

Since then, two songs from the album, “I’m From the West Coast” and “Hood Party G-Mix” were featured on Big Percy’s (of Serious Pimp Records also known to many as West Coast’s icon, Snoop Dogg’s manager) compilation album “Don’t Watch Me Watch the Movies I Make” (2013). The album has since been streamed and downloaded from 15 countries worldwide and continues to reach the masses on a global scale.

Faided continues to advance into his destined position of achievements in more ways than one he recently produced songs for 4 compilation projects titled World Hip Hop Unleashed Vol 1 & 2, Predicted Platinum Deluxe & DJ Cell Smoke Chronicles that charted on Billboard at #12 #19 #20 & #24

Stay tuned as he builds his legacy with of course the assistance of his dedicated support team and loyal fans.