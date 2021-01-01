A new year, a new beginning! Happy New Year to one and all. No matter what all happened in the previous year, individuals still have the faith that 2021 will have better things in store. Each and every person still believes that this New Year will fix everything alright and get back things to normal, the way it was before the pandemic hit the world. Aishwarya Rai Bahchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their respective families have extended love and happiness to all on this lovely New Year 2021. First Day of New Year 2021 Quotes, HNY GIFs, Captions, HD Images, Messages and Greetings to Wish Happy New Year to Your Loved Ones!

The gorgeous and the successful ladies of the entertainment world, Aishwarya Rai Bahchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have shared beautiful family pictures on their respective Instagram handles and shared heartfelt greetings. Aishwarya shared a series of fun-filled pictures and wrote, “LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021.”

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas and shared, “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better..”

We all are looking forward to a better year, filled with love and happiness. Here's wishing everyone good health and prosperity. LatestLY wishes everyone a very Happy New Year!

