Hip-hop crew TDO or Third Degree Originals on Friday launched their first single titled "Work on me". The song was released on YouTube on Friday. TDO (Third Degree Originals) is a hip-hop and dancehall crew based in India, consisting of recording artistes Pinaki (Phenom), Sean (Bonafide) and Alistair (Koncept). The trio aims to infuse hip-hop with classic reggaeton beats in the summer track. The lyrics are a mix of Hindi, Punjabi, and English. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali Release New Single Track ‘Here Is Beautiful’ (Watch Video).

The song talks about letting the girl take charge, especially if she notices someone who she is attracted to, and letting the song do the work for her, revealed the makers. "We wanted to create a summer track, specially in a reggaeton genre of music that gets people up and grooving. Listeners in India and around the world have been very kind to embrace new talent and we hope they like what we have to offer," Phenom said. AR Rahman Speaks to LatestLY on 99 Songs, When He Pulled a Viral Prank on an Anchor And His Love for Music (Watch Exclusive Video).

Watch the Video Below:

Bonafide added: "This is us paying homage to the Reggaeton Culture which we are so inspired by. 'Work on me' is one of my most exciting pieces of work till date, as we have given it a cocktail of three languages (Punjabi, Hindi and English) keeping it authentic in an Indian way. I'm confident that it will make anyone, especially our Indian listeners sing and sway to it effortlessly."

The video has been directed by Alistair or Koncept, who shared: "As TDO, we follow an immersive creative process when we work out a track and that is what makes the entire experience so wholesome. ‘Work on me' is no different. From conceptualising to producing and making this final product, the journey has been very fulfilling. We hope everyone enjoys this song as much as we did while making it."

