Meet the master of media, Derek Olbrys. We rarely come across individuals who have started and developed an entire marketing firm at the young age of 21 years. If one is interested in expanding their business, building a brand, and establishing a presence on the internet, they should contact Derek Olbrys. He is the founder and owner of Phenom Media Group. The young entrepreneur saw the demand, took action, and now is in the works of so much more.

The early life of Derek Olbrys

Derek is a 21-year old entrepreneur. He grew up in a small country town on a dirt road in Michigan. Since childhood, Olbrys witnessed people making money only to make a living. Therefore, he knew that the 9-5 life was not for him. Hence, Derek took his future into his hands and established Phenom Media Group when he was a 19-year old.

The Inspiration Behind the Establishment of Phnom Media Group

Derek states that he saw the intelligence and opportunity on social media platforms. It ignited the passion in him to help others grow. Moreover, the gap in the media industry showed him a demand. Hence, he developed an interest in media management.

The Modus Operandi of Phenom Media Group

Derek’s company specializes in photography, videography, website design, social media management and consulting content creation, and aerial photography and videography. In short, Olbrys can do everything through his company that one might need to establish themselves on the internet.

The Purpose of Phenom Media Group

The purpose of Olbrys’s business is to help individuals and their businesses grow as they ease into the world of social media. He also wants people to establish an online presence at an affordable price.

Olbrys’s Interests Apart from his Work

Along with being a stellar entrepreneur, Derek is also an amateur boxer, traveler, fitness advisor, and comedian on TikTok with over 32,000 followers. One can watch his content on his official handle.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Derek Olbrys will be there, leading the charge.