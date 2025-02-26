A Complete Unknown Movie Review: Seeing what James Mangold has done with A Complete Unknown - a biopic on music legend Bob Dylan - I have to wonder what went wrong when he tried to make an Indiana Jones movie. Mangold has made some incredible films - Cop Land, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Logan - so it’s hard to see how he could mess up with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (okay, he also made Knight and Day, but that feels like ages ago). Possible it was Bob Dylan who may hold the key to that mystery - perhaps, like his muse in his latest film, James Mangold isn’t a director who thrives within the trappings of a studio movie. ‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s Biopic; Film To Release in India on February 28.

Okay, I’m spitballing nonsensical parallels here, maybe, but it’s hard not to think in that direction after watching A Complete Unknown, a marvellous biopic that reveres its subject yet is audacious enough to acknowledge that his flaws are as integral to him as his genius. Or maybe it’s the Timothée Chalamet magic - an actor who I always assume will make a misstep in a role or film, yet every time he surprises the hell out of me. Whether it’s the brooding hero of Dune, the twinkle-eyed confectioner in Wonka, or the restless artist defying even his own fans in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet consistently delivers revelations. Never mind that I also get endlessly annoyed when his personal life dominates my social feed.

'A Complete Unknown' Movie Review - The Plot

Interestingly, both Wonka and A Complete Unknown begin with a scene where a Timothée Chalamet character arrives in a new city to begin his journey to greatness. But while Willy Wonka has the warmth to win over a city and expand his business, Bobby Dylan is not exactly a people person - yet he understands the importance of finding avenues to spread his music.

One of the aspects of Dylan's rise to legend that A Complete Unknown explores his camaraderie with folk music legend Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), who becomes his mentor before their relationship slowly sours. There’s a slyness in how the film plays with this dynamic - at times, I think I sensed a tinge of jealousy in Pete’s eyes when Bob performed his songs, yet at other moments, he looked out for him like a younger brother. This makes their ideological clash and fallout in the third act even more compelling. The movie doesn't outrightly state it, but I believe Pete fears that Dylan’s shift away from folk music could spell doom for the genre he has dedicated his life to.

Watch the Trailer of 'A Complete Unknown':

Other personal aspects of Dylan’s life unfold through his broken relationships with Sylvie (Elle Fanning) and fellow artist Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), where his own vanity emerges as the villain.

'A Complete Unknown' Movie Review - The Music Soars

Look, I have no shame in confessing this - I don’t have much knowledge of Bob Dylan and his music, though I’ve heard a few of his songs here and there. When A Complete Unknown began showcasing Dylan’s early struggles to make a name for himself - despite his talent, he was initially forced to sing covers of other artists - I had to glance at his Wikipedia page to brush up on details.

A Still From A Complete Unknown

That changed the moment Dylan, in nothing but his underwear, strummed "Blowin’ in the Wind" on his guitar while sitting on Joan’s bed - after a one-night stand fuelled by fears of the world ending due to the Cuban Missile Crisis. From that point on, the music took over my watching experience, and suddenly, I was locked into Dylan’s journey, needing no further online references. Absolute appreciation for the sound mixing and recording that brought these classics to life, and full credit to Chalamet and Barbaro for some fantastic singing. Particularly Chalamet, who had to modulate his voice to sound more like Dylan. Also, special mention to the cinematography and production design for capturing the '60s with a lived-in realism that never felt artificial. ‘A Complete Unknown’ Review: Critics Praise Timothée Chalamet’s Stunning Portrayal of Bob Dylan and the Film’s Powerful Take on a Musical Icon’s Rise.

A Still From A Complete Unknown

The songs aren’t just there to draw us in - they beautifully depict shifts in Dylan’s relationships without over-explaining them. Like Jean falling in love with Dylan’s genius while performing Blowin’ in the Wind. Or Sylvie realising - twice across two songs - that their relationship was never meant to last because he would never truly belong to her.

'A Complete Unknown' Movie Review - Defies the Trappings

I won’t deny that the wonderful songs - my fingers became sore from all the appreciative tapping—could distract from the fact that A Complete Unknown follows the familiar skeleton of a musical biopic. A talented struggler defying the odds to carve out a space in the music world, a helpful mentor who sees fame corrupting his protege, relationships doomed by his own ego… yet, where A Complete Unknown subverts expectations is in its refusal to grant Dylan a redemption arc (unless you count him crooning that final song at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival… which he does more out of exasperation than anything else). Or even a downfall for the matter.

A Still From A Complete Unknown

In a way, A Complete Unknown feels like a musical cousin to David Fincher’s The Social Network - both feature supremely talented yet insufferable protagonists who alienate everyone who cares about them (Justin Timberlake’s Sean Parker even has a counterpart here in Will Harrison’s Bob Neuwirth, though he’s far less of a douche). The third act revolves around Dylan’s infamous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where he insists on playing with a full band and incorporating electronic sounds for an audience expecting folk classics - thereby angering the organisers, his former mentor, his past musical partner, and even his fans. Wonka Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet Makes a Charming Willy Wonka in This Delightful if Uneven Origin Story.

A Still From A Complete Unknown

That’s where A Complete Unknown diverges from The Social Network. While Fincher frames Mark Zuckerberg as a lonely loser by the film’s end, Mangold presents Dylan as someone who severs all ties with those he once connected to - but that’s exactly what he wanted. The entire film depicts his battle to escape the expectations imposed on him - whether to sing covers, conform to his collaborators, or cater to his fans. In a way, Dylan’s arc near the end feels like Thanos at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War - he achieves what he set out to do, regardless of personal cost, fundamentally changing the world around him. Bob Dylan is both the protagonist and the antagonist of his own story, and Chalamet deftly balances both sides - excelling as the hungry struggler poised for his big break and the nonchalant superstar refusing to bow to expectations.

A Still From A Complete Unknown

The supporting cast is also excellent. Edward Norton is great (though he will most likely lose yet another Oscar to that other Culkin kid from Home Alone). Monica Barbaro - another Top Gun: Maverick alum seeing her stock rise after Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, and Manny Jacinto - delivers a standout performance. Elle Fanning is wonderful, particularly in the moments where she conveys her pain through her eyes, and her final scene with Chalamet is beautifully performed. However, the most surprising performance came from Boyd Holbrook, who was nearly unrecognisable as music legend Johnny Cash. (Mangold, of course, previously made a biopic on Cash in Walk the Line, where Joaquin Phoenix played the role.) Holbrook delivers what may well be a career-best performance.

'A Complete Unknown' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Whether you love Dylan or, like me, are only vaguely familiar with his work, A Complete Unknown is a mesmerising, exhilarating ride - one that stays true to the spirit of an artist who refused to be defined by anyone but himself. With brilliant song choices and placements and excellent cast performances, led by an almost infallible Timothee Chalamet, James Mangold has delivered one of the better films in the genre that is as defiant in challenging the tropes as its smug protagonist.

Rating: 4.0

