A Real Pain Movie Review: The first movie that came to mind after watching Jesse Eisenberg's incredibly moving A Real Pain - and I apologise for even thinking about it - is Nitesh Tiwari's terribly misguided Bawaal. It feels as though Eisenberg somehow stumbled upon this Holocaust mockery on Prime Video, watched it on a whim, and then thought, "Hey, I could make a better movie than whatever this poppycock is." Of course, I am joking, and I’m quite certain that’s not how Jesse Eisenberg came up with A Real Pain. But it’s hard not to think back to Bawaal and its absurdity when witnessing how good storytelling, strong performances, and sensitive writing can transform a similar thread into deeply affecting cinema. Zombieland: Double Tap Movie Review - Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone's Gory Horror-Comedy Is Only Fun If You've Got The Thrills For Zombies.

Jewish-American cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a trip to Poland following their grandmother's death, embarking on a Holocaust tour to honour her memory as a survivor. David, a married ad executive, is reserved and emotionally guarded, while Benji, single, aimless, and anti-capitalist, is ruled by his emotions. Though they maintain a playful camaraderie, it’s clear there’s underlying resentment between them that is bound to surface.

David’s homesickness, coupled with his embarrassment over Benji’s emotional outbursts, only adds to the tension. Whether it’s Benji arguing with their guide against reducing a heritage site to mere statistics or erupting over their first-class travel in light of their ancestors’ struggles during Nazi Germany’s reign, David struggles to contain his exasperation.

A Still From A Real Pain

Much to David’s disbelief, the other tour members are far more accepting of Benji’s emotional openness. While he doesn’t openly admit it, you can see David’s reluctant admiration for Benji’s ability to connect with people and places - a stark contrast to his own detached nature, which is ironic given his profession.

The tour also serves as a means for the cousins to confront the scars of the Holocaust, which in turn forces them to address their personal emotional crises. Though their journey and eventual detour allow them to open up to each other, the changes in their relationship feel subtle and grounded. By the end, they are more accepting of one another, but it’s evident they will likely return to their respective lives largely unchanged.

Watch the Trailer of 'A Real Pain':

A Real Pain is less a plot-driven film and more a character-focused exploration of these mismatched cousins. Despite the narrative's emphasis on the two leads, Eisenberg ensures the supporting characters contribute meaningfully to the story, reflecting the intergenerational trauma of Holocaust survivors. Notably, Eloge (Kurt Egyiawan), a recent Jewish convert and Rwandan genocide survivor, offers a poignant reminder that atrocities like the Holocaust aren’t relics of the past - genocides have persisted, and some, like in Gaza, continue even now. While Benji may find the commodification of historical trauma troubling, the tour group carries its own unique 'real pain,' shaped by personal histories and collective memories.

A Still From A Real Pain

The film truly excels in portraying the cousins' evolving bond over their brief time together, bookended by moments at the airport. Eisenberg, who also wrote the screenplay, avoids excessive melodrama, opting instead for understated yet powerful beats. Even the predictable moments - such as Benji’s attempts to coax David into breaking rules and rebelling against the 'system' - feel authentic and heartfelt. When the drama between the two does surface, the emotional weight hits beautifully.

A Still From A Real Pain

The performances anchor the film’s poignancy. Kieran Culkin delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as the anti-establishment Benji, a man clinging to the ideations of his youth even as they gnaw at him from within. Culkin masterfully transitions between casual charm and simmering anguish, perfectly capturing the character’s layered complexity. Bawaal Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor Take You Through a Tedious European Tour in This Nitesh Tiwari Film.

David, on the other hand, feels like a role Jesse Eisenberg could play in his slumber Or so I thought - until the dinner table scene, where David finally opens up emotionally about his cousin to his tour companions. Eisenberg delivers a moving performance here, yet it’s the storyteller in him who shines brightest in A Real Pain.

A Still From A Real Pain

I’d be an idiot if I did not mention Eisenberg’s inspired decision to use classical piano compositions as the score. Israeli-Canadian pianist Tzvi Erez’s renditions of Chopin’s works beautifully enhance the film’s emotional resonance, particularly during the cousins’ visit to their grandmother’s house.

‘A Real Pain’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

A Real Pain is a testament to Jesse Eisenberg’s talent for crafting stories that feel deeply personal while resonating universally. It’s remarkable how a narrative so rooted in specific experiences can profoundly affect someone halfway across the world - like yours truly. The film’s strength lies in its quiet, intimate moments, richly drawn characters, and the excellent performances of its lead actors, particularly Kieran Culkin, who truly shines. Do not miss this!

Rating: 4.0

