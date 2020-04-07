Avengers Endgame: Twitter User Adds Opening Night's Audience Reactions to Key Moments in the Marvel Film And the Outcome is Simply EPIC!

Avengers: Endgame (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Creativity has no limit, especially during recent times when all you have to do is sit at home and chill. While some are taking up new hobbies others are busy flaunting the inner master chefs within him. One such Twitter user, Scott Gustin, however, decided to make the most of his time by doing something unique. Since Avengers: Endgame's first anniversary is barely a couple of weeks away, this user decided to edit some key scenes from Marvel's epic outing. No, he didn't add any Star Wars character with Marvel superheroes, nor did he play with the idea of mixing DCEU and MCU together but simply toyed with the idea of adding a different background score to it. Robert Downey Jr Shares the Amazing Moment When the Avengers Sang Happy Birthday for Thanos aka Josh Brolin (Watch Video).

The twitter user simply picked the most vital and whistle-worthy scenes from Endgame and added opening night audience's reactions to it. The outcome of which was simply epic. Check out his brilliant work and we bet you'll fall in love with these new additions. Avengers Endgame Producer Kevin Feige Reveals His Most Favourite Movie Moment in the Entire MCU.

I Am Iron Man

Female Avengers Unite

America's Ass

Avengers Assemble

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Captain America Wielding Thor's Hammer

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

Avengers: Endgame will celebrate its first anniversary this April and the experience of witnessing these crucial scenes on the big screen still feels so surreal. This would be the only year since 2012 when Marvel won't have more than one project hitting the screens. With the coronavirus pandemic, Eternals was pushed till February 2021, leaving only Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow for November 2020.