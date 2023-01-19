The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have finally announced their nominations for this year on Thursday (January 19) evening. Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front leads the race with 14 nods followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, SS Rajamouli's RRR did not make the cut. Check our the full list of nominees for BAFTA 2023 below. BAFTA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails to Garner Nomination in 'Film Not in English Language' Category.
Outstanding Debut by British Writer
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Director
Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pic.twitter.com/eYJnVnRHAx
Best Film
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR pic.twitter.com/wknUT1gzmg
Best Actress
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once pic.twitter.com/cxqn67pLwo
Best Actor
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living pic.twitter.com/BFtqkbDQ7N
Supporting Actress
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
Carey Mulligan, She Said pic.twitter.com/gYyjOwZpoi
Supporting Actor
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light pic.twitter.com/dk5gLKlwKB
Film Not in English Language
Film Not in English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl pic.twitter.com/ZXIqpYlgIy
Outstanding British Film
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian & Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder pic.twitter.com/ehHWzj1Nan
Best Short Film
🎥 Our British Short Film nominees 🎥
🎞 THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS
🎞 BAZIGAGA
🎞 BUS GIRL
🎞 A DRIFTING UP
🎞 AN IRISH GOODBYE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dndTEM7fOf
Sound & Special Effects
Our truly special nominees in the Special Visual Effects category are…
✨ ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT
✨ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
✨ THE BATMAN
✨ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
✨ TOP GUN: MAVERICK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/N9PUPj5PUO
Original Score
Sounds like the nominees for Original Score are up next! 👂
🎵ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT
🎵BABYLON
🎵THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
🎵EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
🎵GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FkTOnN3v1P
