The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have finally announced their nominations for this year on Thursday (January 19) evening. Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front leads the race with 14 nods followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, SS Rajamouli's RRR did not make the cut. Check our the full list of nominees for BAFTA 2023 below. BAFTA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails to Garner Nomination in 'Film Not in English Language' Category.

Outstanding Debut by British Writer

Best Director 

Best Film 

Best Actress 

Best Actor 

Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Film Not in English Language 

Outstanding British Film

Best Short Film

Sound & Special Effects

Original Score

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)