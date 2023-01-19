The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have finally announced their nominations for this year on Thursday (January 19) evening. Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front leads the race with 14 nods followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, SS Rajamouli's RRR did not make the cut. Check our the full list of nominees for BAFTA 2023 below. BAFTA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails to Garner Nomination in 'Film Not in English Language' Category.

Outstanding Debut by British Writer

#EEBAFTAs Nominations OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER Aftersun Blue Jean Electric Malady Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Rebellion pic.twitter.com/xdo8ILFmf7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Best Director

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Best Director Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once Todd Field, TÁR Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pic.twitter.com/eYJnVnRHAx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Best Film

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Best Film All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once TÁR pic.twitter.com/wknUT1gzmg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Best Actress

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Best Actress Cate Blanchett, TÁR Viola Davis, The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler, Till Ana de Armas, Blonde Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once pic.twitter.com/cxqn67pLwo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Best Actor

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Best Actor Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You Leo Grande Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living pic.twitter.com/BFtqkbDQ7N — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Supporting Actress

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere Carey Mulligan, She Said pic.twitter.com/gYyjOwZpoi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Supporting Actor

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front Micheal Ward, Empire of Light pic.twitter.com/dk5gLKlwKB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Film Not in English Language

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Film Not in English Language All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision To Leave The Quiet Girl pic.twitter.com/ZXIqpYlgIy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Outstanding British Film

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Outstanding British Film Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Brian & Charles Empire of Light Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Living Matilda The Musical See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder pic.twitter.com/ehHWzj1Nan — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

Best Short Film

🎥 Our British Short Film nominees 🎥 🎞 THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS 🎞 BAZIGAGA 🎞 BUS GIRL 🎞 A DRIFTING UP 🎞 AN IRISH GOODBYE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dndTEM7fOf — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

Sound & Special Effects

Our truly special nominees in the Special Visual Effects category are… ✨ ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT ✨ AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER ✨ THE BATMAN ✨ EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ✨ TOP GUN: MAVERICK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/N9PUPj5PUO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

Original Score

Sounds like the nominees for Original Score are up next! 👂 🎵ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT 🎵BABYLON 🎵THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN 🎵EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE 🎵GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/FkTOnN3v1P — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

