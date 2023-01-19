SS Rajamouli's RRR has been winning hearts globally with Critics Choice and Golden Globe wins. However, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has failed to get a spot in BAFTA Awards 2023 nominations list in 'Film Not in English Language' category. Check out which all movies made it to the list below. Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Song Award.

RRR Does Not Make it to BAFTA 2023:

#EEBAFTAs Nominations Film Not in English Language All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision To Leave The Quiet Girl pic.twitter.com/ZXIqpYlgIy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2023

