The upcoming mega event of DC FanDome is much awaited by every DC fan. The online event is set to start on August 22, 2020 (Saturday) that will give glimpse of the movies and teasers of the characters of the DC Universe. Now, the latest ones to surprise the fans were the makers of Robert Pattinson starrer Batman. Before the virtual presentation, the makers dropped the first look of the logo of the movie and the Batman themed poster of the FanDome event. Justice League's The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares a Glimpse of The Teaser Featuring 'Superman' Henry Cavill (Watch Video).

The red hued poster has 'The Batman' written over it across a black backdrop. In the next poster, one can see the batsuit of 'Bruce Wayne.' Filmmaker Matt Reeves posted the images with the caption, "Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans." Check out the posters below.

Batman Look:

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

The theatrical release of the film has been cancelled for a while. It has been now pushed from June 2021 to October 1, 2021. It is said to be a grittier take on the 'Dark Knight' mythos. Share your thoughts on the poster below.

