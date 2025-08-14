Mumbai, August 14, 2025: Mahindra, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), introduces the BE 6 Batman Edition — a limited-run Electric Origin SUV. Some vehicles are built to move you from one place to another. And then, there are some that move you. The BE 6 Batman Edition belongs firmly in the second category. A production car that brings to life a rare fusion of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., shares: “The BE 6 has always been about boldness and forward thinking. With the Batman Edition, we wanted to go further — to create something so personal, so visually arresting, that owning it feels like owning a piece of cinematic history. We’ve obsessed over even the smallest detail, so that every time you look at it, you discover something new.”

Batman’s appeal transcends generations, from comic books and animated series to blockbuster films, the character has remained a cultural icon for decades. Admired by children and adults alike, Batman represents intelligence, skill, and technical savvy. The Batman Edition of the BE 6 taps into this enduring legacy, offering fans a tangible way to connect with one of the most iconic figures in popular culture.

Commenting on this iconic partnership, Vikram Sharma, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, APAC, said, “Batman is more than a pop-culture icon — he represents innovation, resilience, and an unyielding drive to push boundaries. This collaboration brings that spirit to the road in a bold, electric way. With this limited-edition range, fans in India can now experience the thrill of Batman every time they drive. It’s a collector’s statement on wheels.”

Spotlighting on India, Anand Singh, Senior Director, Consumer Products, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, said, " India has one of the most passionate fan bases for Batman anywhere in the world, and this partnership brings that passion to life in a way never seen before. By fusing the timeless appeal of Batman with the future of electric mobility, we’re delivering a product that speaks to India’s growing appetite for both cutting-edge technology and world-class storytelling.”

Dive into the world of the BE 6 Batman Edition based on Pack three 79 kWh variant with all its unique features, and let it inspire and strike you with awe!

Exterior Design Elements

Custom Satin Black Colour premieres on the Batman Edition

Custom Batman Decal on front doors

R20 alloy wheels for an aggressive, athletic stance

Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake callipers a bold, premium contrast to the Satin black body

“BE 6 × The Dark Knight”, limited edition, rear badging

The Bat emblem, as seen in The Dark Knight Trilogy, uniquely placed on:

Hub caps

Front quarter panels

Rear bumper

Windows & Rear Windshield

Infinity Roof featuring The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem

Night Trail - Carpet lamps with The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem logo projection

‘Batman Edition’ signature sticker on rear door cladding

Interior Design Elements

Brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard with numbering

Charcoal leather instrument panel (IP) with brushed gold halo around driver cockpit

Suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia accent stitching and integrated

The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem for a rich, tactile experience

Gold-accented steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, Electronic Parking Brake, custom key fob with Alchemy gold detailing

The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem embossed on:

The “Boost” button

Seats

Interior labels

Pinstripe graphic and The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat Emblem across the passenger dashboard panel

Race car inspired open straps with Batman Edition Branding Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display

Custom Batman inspired exterior engine sounds

Every detail, inside and out, is meant to feel intimate — like the SUV and driver share a quiet understanding.

This is more than an SUV. It is a collector’s chapter in the Batman legacy, released on International Batman Day and reserved for those who want a story behind their steering wheel, not just a badge on it.

Bookings Open: 23rd August 2025

Deliveries Begin: 20th September 2025 — International Batman Day

