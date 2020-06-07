Bear Grylls Birthday: From Getting Peed On By Mel B To Making Rajinikanth Change a Flat Tyre, His 5 Best Moments With Celebs

On Bear Grylls' birthday, we take a look at his five best moments with celebs (picture credit - PTI)

Everyone's favourite wilderness man, Bear Grylls, turns 46 today. The TV adventurer makes surviving look so beautifully easy. When in reality, most of us are having trouble surviving sitting at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Grylls has made many fall in love with nature. Of course, there are the occasional people who start fearing and hating nature after watching his dangerous adventures. Sometimes, Bear Grylls takes our favourite celebs along with him to test their survival skills. It is entertaining (read: hilarious) to see the unprepared celebs grown up in cushion forts face the worst of nature.

Today, on Bear's birthday, we'd love to thank him to take the viewers closer to nature and teach a few survival skills, which might come in handy if we actually manage to remember them after turning off the TV.

But also, we'd like to thank him for some really cool TV moments where he made the celebs look awkward AF. And, God, Bear is always so chill, calm, patient with everyone. He might be the politest gentleman ever to bite into a snake for its nutritional value.

Bear Grylls with Rajinikanth

One of the recent episodes of Man Vs Wild featured South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. For scale, he is the Chuck Norris of India. The actor has a larger than life persona thanks to his action films. There are a bazillion of jokes about how Rajinikanth can do anything - from catching bullets with his teeth to running to how the sun goes blind if Rajinikanth stares into it for too long.

And, then, to watch Rajinikanth refuse to do simple tasks on Man Vs Wild and failing at so many things was a sight to behold. He made Rajinikanth cross a broken bridge, climb a rough terrain, change a tyre, and what not! Into the Wild With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth: 5 Moments From Discovery's Special Episode Jotted Down For Every Thalaiva Fan!

Bear Grylls With Zac Efron

You'd think Zac Efron is too pretty to be on a show like this. Well, he is. The High School Musical actor featured on an episode of Running Wild. Although, not as awkward as Rajinikanth's episode, but it had its moments. Bear fed Zac worms with his own hands.

Bear Grylls With Nick Jonas

India's national brother-in-law Nick Jonas was a guest on Running Wild. The two men explored the vastness of snowclad mountains. It was the adventure of a lifetime. Bear put a bird down Nick's pants. "Won't be the first bird down your pants," he joked.

Bear Grylls With Mel B

Let us all admit the truth for a moment here. Being peed on by one of the Spice Girls is not the worst travel experience. In fact, some might even be into it. Spice Girls member Mel B had to pee on Bear's hands after he as stung by a jellyfish. Jealous, much?

Bear Grylls with Keri Russell

He made the Golden Globe award-winning actress eat rabbit poop stew. We are going to leave it there.

In the coming days, we will see Akshay Kumar with Bear Grylls. The two have shot for a special episode of Man vs Wild in India. It should come out soon. Looking forward. Happy birthday, Grylls.