Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Borussia Mönchengladbach are enduring a tough start to their Bundesliga campaign with the club struggling in the 17th spot in the points table. Their presence in the relegation zone is surprising considering they are one of the decent teams in Germany. The club faces Union Berlin in an away tie this evening, looking to secure a win, their first this campaign. Opponents Union Berlin have been poor as well and are currently 13th and head into this fixture on the back of three defeats in their last five contests. Bayern Munich Ride High on Confidence as They Pursue Historic Winning Streak Ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt Clash in Bundesliga 2025-26

Robert Skov, Livan Burcu, and Josip Juranovic are the players that will be assessed prior to the game to determine their availability for Union Berlin. Leopold Querfeld, Diogo Leite, and Danilho Doekhi will be part of the back three. Derrick Köhn and Christopher Trimmel will be the two full backs and will need to contribute in both areas of the pitch. Oliver Burke and Jeong Woo-yeong will be the two attacking midfielders.

Borussia Mönchengladbach continue to feature without the services of Tim Kleindienst, Robin Hack, Cristian Chiarodia, and Nathan Ngoumou. Haris Tabaković will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the visitors with Jens Castrop and Rocco Reitz as the wingers. Philipp Sander will look to control the tempo of the game with his passing skills in central midfield.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Match Details

Match Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Date Sunday, October 18 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stadion An der Alten Forsterei Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 HD (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Union Berlin will play host to visiting Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Sunday, October 18. The Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach match is slated to be played at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin, and will start at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Harry Kane Denies Return Rumours to English Premier League, Star Bayern Munich Forward Quashes Speculation of Potential Tottenham Hotspur Reunion.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Union Berlin vs Monchengladbach 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channel. For Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach 2025–26 live streaming online. It will be goals galore in this match, with hosts Union Berlin securing a 3-2 victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).