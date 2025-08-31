Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Borussia Dortmund will take on Union Berlin this weekend, and the match presents a different challenge for both teams. Borussia Dortmund are placed eighth in the Bundesliga 2025-26 points table. They are heading into this contest after securing a 3-3 draw against St Pauli. Coach Niko Kovac will rely on aggressive pressing during the game against Union Berlin. This aggressive pressing also helped Borussia Dortmund to earn a place in the Champions League last season. Borussia Dortmund Sign Young Centre-Back Aaron Anselmino on Loan From Chelsea After Injuries to Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck.

However, Borussia Dortmund's biggest problems are injuries to Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, and Emre Can, who are unavailable for their upcoming fixture. Union Berlin, on the other hand, started their new Bundesliga season on a brilliant note and are currently ranked sixth in the table. Union Berlin's compact defence and aggressive counterattacks can create problems for Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, Dortmund has won six of the last seven meetings against Union Berlin, including the last three in a row. This trend shows Dortmund have a slight advantage over their opponents.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Date Sunday, August 31 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Signal Iduna Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Borussia Dortmund will face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga 2025-26 match on Sunday, August 31. The Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga match will be hosted at the Signal Iduna Park and will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).