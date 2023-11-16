Singer-songwriter Beyonce is in talks for a $10 million show at Las Vegas' Sphere. The singer is said to have toured the state-of-the-art venue where U2 are currently holding their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency with her manager in tow. She is now said to have had discussions with the executive chairman of MSG Networks, James Dolan, about doing a residency there next year, according to the New York Post, reports Female First UK. The multi-billion-dollar immersive MSG Sphere at the Venetian sees gig-goers placed in a '360-degree sonic spectrum' where the sound is the same wherever they are sitting. Pedro Pascal Attends Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Concert! Watch Video of His Hilarious Reaction.

It would be a huge win for the venue after Beyonce raked in a reported $579 million for her Renaissance World Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artiste. As per Female First UK, the likes of Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi are also said to be keen to book the venue. U2 have been performing their 1991 album "Achtung Baby "in full alongside some fan-favourites at the high-tech venue. The "With or Without You" hitmakers recently surprised fans by bringing out Gaga to duet on her mega-hit "Shallow". Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ Concert Documentary Trailer, Theatrical Release in December 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Beyonce's mum recently revealed her daughter can be 'really mean' when she is on tour. After the 42-year-old superstar recently wrapped up her world tour, Tina Knowles - who has worked as a costume designer- revealed that sometimes her daughter has to apologise to her for her behaviour backstage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).