Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish has unfollowed almost 600 people on Instagram. Eilish has removed all accounts, including one of her brother Finneas, without sharing any explanation, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to reports from multiple portals, the singer removed all accounts after she shared a "supportive message" on Instagram Story. She wrote: "If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you." Bad Guy Singer Billie Eilish Slams Body Shamers with Her New Short Film, Not My Responsibility.

Moments later, she deleted the messages and her account showed that she is not following anyone. Social media users noted Eilish is no longer following celebraties such as Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Ansel Elgort. Many users thought her account was hacked. Billie Eilish Releases a Powerful Short Film On Body Shaming Titled ‘Not My Responsibility’ (Watch Video)

A user wrote on Twitter: "Its sad how everyone is trying to cancel Billie. She's now following no one not even her family idk if she's hacked or she's just tired of all the bulls**t." Eilish has been raising awareness on Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic through her account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).