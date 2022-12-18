One of the most charming actors Hollywood has ever seen, Brad Pitt is a powerhouse of talent and looks that delivers some great performances. With his dramatic roles being a complete treat to watch, he elevated film like Se7en and Troy. However, while the actor is great at dramatic roles, Pitt has always been the best when he has just let himself go loose and focused on enjoying being on the screen. Brad Pitt's Comedy Project With Sandra Bullock About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made.

Films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bullet Train especially are great examples where its clearly visible that Pitt is having the time of his life starring in them. So, with Brad Pitt turning 59, let’s take a look at five of his roles where it’s clear that he is the most fun.

Ladybug (Bullet Train)

Brad Pitt getting himself into situations where has to fight his way out of it all the while being quippy joker? Sign me in. Ladybug was a role that had me in riots, and with Pitt taking a more action stance, it was great seeing him loosen up over here and bring on a hilarious experience.

Rusty Ryan (The Ocean’s Films)

Pulling off a heist alongside his best friend George Clooney, Pitt’s turn as Rusty Ryan in the Ocean’s films was another treat to watch. The production of the films themselves looked like a huge work vacation, and the general vibes the films give off just help you get invested into these characters.

Tyler Durden (Fight Club)

While Tyler Durden clearly is not the guy to look upto, considering his terroristic tendencies make for a pretty huge red flag, it’s clear here that Pitt is having the time of his life. A great chemistry with Edward Norton and a huge twist that makes the entirety of the film worth it, this is a fun one.

Aldo Raine (Inglourious Basterds)

Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist take on World War II is something that feels like a fever dream, and its just made all the better with a crazy Pitt performance. With him trying to speak Italian in front of a terrifying Christoph Waltz, all the while knowing he is miserable at it, the role makes for some very memorable moments.

Cliff Booth (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Cliff Booth is by far the most laid-back Pitt has been in any movie. A stuntman who is just vibing to the Golden Age of Hollywood, Cliff feels like someone with whom you can just crack open a beer and have a great time with. Babylon Trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva’s Grand Spectacle on Hollywood To Release in Theatres on December 23 – Watch.

Babylon certainly looks like it features another fun performance from Pitt, and we can’t wait to see it. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).