Actor Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have joined the cast of crime thriller movie Breakwater, starring Dermot Mulroney in the lead role. According to Variety, the film is written and directed by James Rowe. The movie features Mann as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). NS18: William Shatner Is Going to Space, Star Trek Actor Confirmed To Join the Crew on October 12!

Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey's parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve's best friend. Guy Pearce Birthday Special: From the King’s Speech to Memento, 5 of the Iron Man 3 Actor’s Best Films Ranked According to IMDb.

Loose Cannon Pictures is producing the project. Principal photography is set to start later this week in North Carolina.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)