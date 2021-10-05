On Guy Pearce's Birthday, Looking a 5 of the Iron Man 3 Actor’s Best Films Ranked According to IMDb (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Guy Pearce is considered as one of the best actors working in Hollywood right now. He brings a certain suave and uniqueness to his roles that make him so fun to watch on screen. Guy Pearce is a great character actor that gets lost in his roles and that’s what makes him so much fun to watch on screen. From playing a Staff Sergeant in the Iraq War to playing a cop, he has a great diverse range of roles and films. Guy Pearce Birthday: 5 Movies Of The Actor That Redefined Drama,

So to celebrate Guy Pearce’s 54th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best movies ranked according to IMDb.

The Hurt Locker (7.5)

Guy Pearce in The Hurt Locker

The Hurt Locker is an exceptional film directed by Katheryn Bigelow that focuses on a bomb squad during the Iraq War. The film features an all-star cast with Guy Pearce being among them. He plays the role of Staff Sergeant Matthew Thompson, who surprisingly gets killed in the opening act. The Hurt Locker received critical acclaim and also won the Best Film Academy Award.

The Count of Monte Cristo (7.7)

Guy Pearce in The Count of Monte Cristo

This historical drama based on the novel of the same name follows a young man, falsely imprisoned by his jealous "friend", escapes and uses a hidden treasure to exact his revenge. Guy Pearce plays the role of Fernand Mondego, the antagonist, in this amazingly stacked cast. Henry Cavill Birthday Special: 5 Early Roles of Justice League and The Witcher Star That You Should Not Miss!

The King’s Speech (8.0)

Guy Pearce in The King’s Speech

A story about friendship, The King’s Speech is a film that will fill you up with joy. It is an amazing movie that showcases the story of King George VI who along with Lionel Logue helps overcome his stammer. Guy Pearce plays the role of King Edward VIII and played the role fairly accurately with bringing some of his own uniqueness to it.

LA Confidential (8.2)

Guy Pearce in LA Confidential

A neo-noir crime film that tells the story of a group of LAPD Officers in 1953, is one of the finest crime films of our time. Guy Pearce plays the role of Edmund “Ed” Exley, a by-the-book cop, and is a great addition to the cast.

Memento (8.4)

Guy Pearce in Memento

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, Memento stars Guy Pearce in the lead. He plays the role of a man who is trying to find the killer of his wife while suffering from Amnesia. It’s a mind bending film that will catch you by surprise and have your jaw drop on the floor by the end.

We hope that Guy Pearce continues to have an amazing career and star in great films. With this we finish off the list and wish Guy Pearce a very happy birthday.

