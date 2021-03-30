Even before Ryan Reynolds became everyone's favourite Canadian, the place and the tag was owned by Celine Dion. The terrific singer who can boast of having a huge fanbase is still regarded as one of the world's finest singer and artist. Celine had a terrific career in the music industry and her talent is still unmatched. Born in 1968, she celebrates her 53rd birthday on March 30 this year. One of the best-selling artists of all time with record sales of over 200 million worldwide, she was a sensation and her craze was justified. Celine Dion Birthday Special: From Solid Colours to Affinity for Metallic Gowns and Love for Prints, the 'Unison' Singer Prefers Having a Variety in her Wardrobe (View Pics).

The more we say about Celine, the less it would be. With some chartbuster hits like "Because You Loved Me" and "Where Does My Heart Beat Now", Dion was a name everyone was obsessed with at one point in time. An icon for so many, she has had a respectable career and continues to have one even today. As the singer gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her best songs. Celine Dion Makes Slight Changes to The Titanic Song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ To Add a Social Distancing Message.

Power of Love

To Love You More

That's the Way It Is

Beauty and the Beast

All By Myself

Speaking of new updates in Celine's life, she's among the few artists who will receive the 2021 Berkley College Honour. The artist is set to receive honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Other singers who have received the same honour are Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Billy Porter and others. Well, this is certainly an extra feather added to her hat and she has many more to come.

We hope the singer has a blast on her special day and here's raising a toast to her talented self. Happy Birthday, Celine Dion!

