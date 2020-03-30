Celine Dion Birthday Special: From Solid Colours to Affinity for Metallic Gowns and Love for Prints, the 'Unison' Singer Prefers Having a Variety in her Wardrobe (View Pics)

Celine Dion Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If there's anything that we admire about Canada, it's Celine Dion and Ryan Reynolds of course. The singing sensation who has achieved the tag of being an icon over the years has a phenomenal voice but that has already been discussed and praised in the past. As the Unison singer gears up to celebrate her special day today, we decided to appreciate and cheer her remarkable red-carpet choices. From her teenage years to her 50s, Celine has always been a fashionista, ready to take on the world. Though her music genres vary from Rock to Classical, her red carpet appearances are strictly formal with a bit of a drama here and there. Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Late Mother Thérèse Tanguay at the Miami Concert.

Celine loves her structured attires. Her outfits are usually well-defined and she rarely prefers baggy silhouettes, The focus is always on thigh-high slits or plunging necklines that add some intensity to her otherwise simple options. From solid colours to going all out with prints, Dion doesn't restrict herself when it comes to her fashion mood board and she prefers being unpredictable. As the singing sensation gears up to celebrate her 52nd birthday, we rewind the time and make a note of her brilliant red carpet outings from the recent past. Have a look. Celine Dion Was Asked ‘Could Rose Have Saved Jack in Titanic? 'Here’s What ’My Heart Will Go On’ Hitmaker Had to Say!

Celine Dion in Versace

Celine Dion in Atelier Versace

Celine Dion in Christian Siriano

Celine Dion in J Mendel

Celine Dion in Rodarte

Celine Dion in Stephane Rolland

Celine Dion in Zuhair Murad

Other singers have tagged Dion as a major influencer or one of their favourite singers. Previously artists like Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears have all praised the Miracle singer for her talent and often marked her as their icon. We hope she continues to rule the red carpet in future and we wish her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Celine Dion!