Chrissy Teigen Binge-Watches Better Call Saul, Reveals Her Favorite Character From the Show
Model Chrissy Teigen, who is a huge fan of the teledrama "Peaky Blinders", joked that the show tempted her to smoke. "Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex-smoker," she tweeted. Chrissy Teigen Announces Break From Social Media After Her Feud With Alison Roman.

Chrissy is binge-watching a lot of shows amid the quarantine. She's just finished the crime drama 'Better Call Saul', reports femalefirst.co.uk. John Legend Turns Chef in Quarantine, Cooks Pancakes and Omelettes for Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids

Read Chrissy Teigen's Tweet Below

Chrissy Misses Peaky Blinders

Is It Gustavo? The Guy From Breaking Bad

"Just watched all of 'Better Call Saul'. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on 'Beaking Bad'. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch," she wrote.