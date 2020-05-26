Chrissy Teigen Binge-Watches Better Call Saul, Reveals Her Favorite Character From the Show

Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is a huge fan of the teledrama "Peaky Blinders", joked that the show tempted her to smoke. "Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex-smoker," she tweeted. Chrissy Teigen Announces Break From Social Media After Her Feud With Alison Roman.

Chrissy is binge-watching a lot of shows amid the quarantine. She's just finished the crime drama 'Better Call Saul', reports femalefirst.co.uk. John Legend Turns Chef in Quarantine, Cooks Pancakes and Omelettes for Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids

Read Chrissy Teigen's Tweet Below

this is why I’m gonna keep my options open with the men of better call Saul — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2020

Chrissy Misses Peaky Blinders

Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex smoker. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2020

Is It Gustavo? The Guy From Breaking Bad

just watched all of better call saul. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on breaking bad. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2020

"Just watched all of 'Better Call Saul'. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on 'Beaking Bad'. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch," she wrote.