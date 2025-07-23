Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for a challenging role in her upcoming film, Christy. The 27-year-old actress kickstarted her career with the show Everything Sucks!, followed by the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, before appearing in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She later earned worldwide acclaim for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, amassing a huge fan base. As fans eagerly await updates about her new film based on former boxer Christy Martin, a new look of Sydney Sweeney’s transformation into Christy was unveiled on social media. Christy Martin Biopic: Sydney Sweeney Says She ‘Didn’t Care’ About Getting Hurt While Filming Fight Scenes With Co-Star Katy O’Brian.

Sydney Sweeney Stuns As Christy Martin

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (July 21), Sydney Sweeney casually dropped her first look from the upcoming film, Christy. She captioned her post, "CHRISTY". Talking about the poster, Sydney was almost unrecognisable with Christy Martin’s dark curls and a muscular physique. From her sensuous curves to the thick, athletic frame she built for the character, Sydney’s hard work behind the transformation was clearly visible. In the poster, the actress can be seen standing in the middle of a boxing ring, wearing a white tank top, long shorts, a white mouth guard and red gloves.

Sydney Sweeney Shares Her First Look From ‘Christy’

Netizens React to Sydney Sweeney As Christy Martin

As soon as the first look of Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin was shared, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many reminisced about the actress’ signature blonde hair and showered praise on her for the mind-blowing transformation. Others applauded her fierce avatar and even demanded an Oscar for her performance already. A few fans jokingly called themselves punching bags, just to be smashed by the gorgeous diva.

A user wrote, "Damn girl!! So glad to see you taking charge of such a juicy role! This woman’s record was absolutely amazing and she needs her story told on the big screen!! Can’t wait to see it!" Another wrote, "Oscar nomination coming!". Another user joked, "Beat me into submission."

Fans React to Sydney Sweney’s First Look From Christy Martin Biopic

Sydney Sweeney on Her Transformation for Christy Martin Biopic

During an interview with W Magazine in June, Sydney Sweeney opened up about her intense transformation for Christy. Talking about her rigorous routine to achieve the former boxer's look, the actress said, "I started eating. I weight trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight trained again at night for an hour. My body was completely different. But it was amazing. I was so strong, like crazy strong." ‘Eden’ Trailer: Netizens Excited for ‘Baddie Avengers’ Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, Compare Jude Law’s Island Survival Drama to ‘Blue Lagoon’ (Watch Video).

Christy is directed by David Michod who has also co-written the film along with Mirrah Foulkes. The upcoming film's cast also includes James Martin, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry and Chad L Coleman in key roles. Christy will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (TIFF) in September.

