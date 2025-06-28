Los Angeles, June 28: Hollywood actor Katy O’Brian was punched by Sydney Sweeney while filming their boxing matches for the upcoming biopic about boxer Christy Martin. The actress has said that she “felt good” getting punched by her co-star. Sweeney stars in the movie as Martin, who was one of the most well known female boxers of the 1990s, reports ‘Variety’.

Katy plays a fellow boxer. Sweeney packed on 30 pounds for the role. Sweeney told W magazine earlier this year, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god’”. She added, “But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong”. ‘Eden’ Trailer: Netizens Excited for ‘Baddie Avengers’ Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, Compare Jude Law’s Island Survival Drama to ‘Blue Lagoon’ (Watch Video).

Katy spoke with ‘Variety’, on Thursday night at the A24 premiere of the new Ari Aster film ‘Eddington’ at the DGA in West Hollywood. She said, “I got punched quite a few times. It felt good. It was great. It better read well on camera”. As per ‘Variety’, she said that it did “not feel good” to have to hit Sweeney. “Even with the extra 30 pounds I would still have 20 to 30 pounds on her so it never feels good”, Katy said. “But she didn’t seem to care very much”. Actor Rick Hurst, Famous for ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, Dies at 79; His Actor Son Ryan Hurst Aka Gobind Seva Singh Posts Heartfelt Note.

Sweeney agreed to do her best not to go too far with the actress “I was just like, ‘Please, don’t break my nose’. I had to do ‘The Running Man’ right after”, Katy said. “She was like, ‘If you break my nose, that’s fine’”. Martin boxed professionally from 1989 to 2012 and became the world champion in the super welterweight division in 2009. In 2010, she survived a murder attempt by her husband, James Martin, who stabbed her multiple times and shot her at their home in Florida. He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).