Singer Camila Cabello, who started her pop career as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony which was put together on the American version of Simon Cowell's pop star search show The X Factor in 2012, has learned to prioritise her mental health and put herself first. Speaking about her work, Cabello said: "If it's affecting my mental health in a negative way, I'll say no and do it another way." Camila Cabello Says Therapy During Lockdown Saved Her From Anxiety Issues.

Cabello, who made her acting debut as the titular character in Kay Cannon's new interpretation of the Cinderella fairy tale, has also spoken out about the love she receives from her fans, saying that she feels so supported by them on social media whenever she is body-shamed or criticised, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Cinderella: Shawn Mendes Is In Awe of Camila Cabello’s Performance in the Film, Pens Heartfelt Note For His Lady Love.

In an interview with the new issue of HUNGER magazine, she said: "Next time there are pictures of me where my belly is out, there's gonna be a community of women who have heard me talk about the way that makes me feel and who support me. And that is honestly so liberating."

The 'Havana' hitmaker is gearing up to release her third solo LP 'Familia' later this year and said that singer Billie Eilish's latest album 'Happier Than Ever' has been a major inspiration to her. She said: "I saw this quote from Billie where she said, aI wasn't scared, it wasn't forced, there was no pressure, it was just really nice.' And I feel the same way about this album's process for me."

