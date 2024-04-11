It's that time of the year again—Coachella 2024 is here to shake up Indio, California! Originally a one-time event back in 1999, this iconic festival has blossomed into an annual extravaganza that's become the talk of the town. From its humble beginnings to today's cultural juggernaut, Coachella is THE place to be. Get ready for not one, but two weekends of non-stop music, art, and California vibes! With headliners like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, it's bound to be epic. So, grab your tickets, pack your floral crowns, and let's dive into the ultimate Coachella 2024 experience! Coachella 2024: From Dates and Venue to Tickets and Line-Up, Here's the Deets on Everything About the Music Festival That Will Return in April This Year.

Coachella 2024 Dates

Coachella 2024 spans two weekends: April 12–14 and April 19–21, 2024.

Coachella 2024 Venue and Location

Coachella 2024, the 23rd edition, will be held at the iconic Empire Polo Club in sunny Indio, California.

Where To Buy Coachella 2024 Passes?

Passes for weekend one are sold out. Passes for weekend two can be purchased by logging onto the https://coachella.com/ website.

Coachella 2024 Headliners

Get ready to groove with this year's headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat! They're the hottest acts to hit the stage in ages—don't miss out!

Coachella 2024 Schedule, Set Times and Stage

Weekend 1 Schedule (All timings are listed in Pacific Daylight Time)

Friday, April 12: 2024: Lana Del Rey (11:20, Coachella Stage), Peso Pluma (9:05, Coachella Stage), Lil Uzi Vert (7:35, Coachella Stage), Sabrina Carpenter (6:00, Coachella Stage), Young Miko (4:45, Coachella Stage), Record Safari (3:40, Coachella Stage)Justice (10:15, Outdoor Theatre), Everything Always (8:10, Outdoor Theatre), Deftones (6:45, Outdoor Theatre), L’Impératrice (5:25, Outdoor Theatre), Fundido (4:15, Outdoor Theatre)Son Rompe Pera (10:20, Sonora), Clown Core (9:05, Sonora), Black Country, New Road (8:00, Sonora), Eartheater (5:55, Sonora), The Beths (4:50, Sonora), Late Night Drive Home (3:50, Sonora), Narrow Head (2:50, Sonora), Upchuck (2:00, Sonora), Doom Dave (1:00, Sonora), Suki Waterhouse (10:30, Gobi), Chlöe (9:15, Gobi), Neil Frances (8:00, Gobi) Brittany Howard (6:45, Gobi), Chappell Roan (5:30, Gobi), Sid Sriram (4:20, Gobi), Kokoroko (3:10, Gobi), ,Cimafunk (2:00, Gobi)Anti Up (11:15, Mojave) Hatsune Miku (9:50, Mojave), Yoasobi (8:20, Mojave), Tinashe (6:55, Mojave), Faye Webster (5:40, Mojave), The Japanese House (4:30, Mojave), Mall Grab (3:15, Mojave), Daysonmarket (2:10, Mojave) Steve Angello (12:00 a.m., Sahara), Ateez (10:45, Sahara), Peggy Gou (9:15, Sahara), Bizarrap (7:45, Sahara), Skepta (6:30, Sahara), Ken Carson (5:20, Sahara), Cloonee (4:00, Sahara), Skin on Skin (3:00, Sahara), Sincerely, Manolo (2:00, Sahara), Gorgon City (11:15, Yuma), Adriatique (9:45, Yuma), Anotr (8:15, Yuma), Kevin de Vries x Kölsch (6:45, Yuma), Blond:ish (5:30, Yuma), Innellea (4:15, Yuma), Miss Monique (3:00, Yuma), Ben Sterling (2:00, Yuma), Keyspan (1:00, Yuma), Honey Dijon x Green Velvet (9:45, Quasar), Honey Dijan (8:30, Quasar), Green Velvet (7:15, Quasar), Patrick Mason (5:00, Quasar)

Saturday, April 13, 2024: Tyler, the Creator (11:40, Coachella Stage), No Doubt (9:25, Coachella Stage), Blur (7:40, Coachella Stage), Sublime (6:05, Coachella Stage), Santa Fe Klan (4:45, Coachella Stage), Jaqck Glam (3:45, Coachella Stage), Gesaffelstein (10:40, Outdoor Theatre), Jungle (8:40, Outdoor Theatre), Jon Batiste (7:25, Outdoor Theatre), Blxst (6:10, Outdoor Theatre), Vampire Weekend (5:00, Outdoor Theatre), Gabe Real (4:05, Outdoor Theatre), Watch Kurt Vile explains how he builds his songs, Brutalismus 3000 (9:15, Sonora), Bar Italia (8:15, Sonora), The Red Pears (7:15, Sonora), Depresión Sonora (6:15, Sonora), The Adicts (5:05, Sonora), The Aquabats (3:55, Sonora), Girl Utra (2:55, Sonora), Militarie Gun (2:00, Sonora), Triste Juventud x Totem (1:00, Sonora), Orbital (11:40, Gobi), Kevin Kaarl (10:25, Gobi), Saint Levant (9:15, Gobi), Oneohtrix Point Never (8:00, Gobi), Palace (6:45, Gobi), The Last Dinner Party (5:30, Gobi), Thuy (4:20, Gobi), Young Fathers (3:10, Gobi), Erika de Casier (2:05, Gobi), Elusive (1:15, Gobi)The Drums (10:45, Mojave), Coi Leray (9:50, Mojave), ,Charlotte de Witte (8:05, Mojave), Bleachers (6:50, Mojave), Kevin Abstract (5:25, Mojave), Raye (4:10, Mojave), Kenya Grace (3:05, Mojave), Anika Kai (2:00, Mojave), Dom Dolla (11:55, Sahara), Le Sserafim (10:50, Sahara), Isoknock (9:30, Sahara), Ice Spice (8:30, Sahara), Grimes (7:10, Sahara), Purple Disco Machine (5:40, Sahara), Destroy Lonely (4:30, Sahara), Starrza (3:10, Sahara), Loboman (2:00, Sahara), The Blessed Madonna (11:00, Yuma), Patrick Mason (9:30, Yuma), Reinier Zonneveld (8:00, Yuma), Âme x Marcel Dettmann (6:45, Yuma), Will Clarke (5:30, Yuma), ,Rebūke (4:15, Yuma), Mahmut Orhan (3:00, Yuma), Maz (2:00, Yuma), Kimonos (1:00, Yuma)Michael Bibi (7:15, Quasar), Carlita (5:00, Quasar)

Sunday, April 14, 2024: Doja Cat (10:25, Coachella Stage), J Balvin (8:20, Coachella Stage), Carin León (5:25, Coachella Stage), YG Marley (4:05, Coachella Stage), Ludmilla (2:05, Coachella Stage), Jhené Aiko (9:30, Outdoor Theatre), Khruangbin (7:50, Outdoor Theatre), The Rose (6:25, Outdoor Theatre), Reneé Rapp (5:05 Outdoor Theatre), Tiffany Tyson (3:55 Outdoor Theatre), Boy Harsher (9:20, Sonora), Mandy, Indiana (8:15, Sonora), Latin Mafia (7:05, Sonora), Eddie Zucko (6:05, Sonora), Hermanos Gutiérrez (4:50, Sonora), ,Feeble Little Horse (3:55, Sonora), Bb Trickz (3:00, Sonora), Jjuujjuu (1:55, Sonora), Argenis (1:00, Sonora), Atarashii Gakko! (9:40, Gobi), ,Barry Can’t Swim (8:20, Gobi), Two Shell (7:00, Gobi), Olivia Dean (5:50, Gobi), Jockstrap (4:40, Gobi), Mdou Moctar (3:30, Gobi), WaveGroove (2:15, Gobi), Bicep (10:40, Mojave), Lil Yachty (9:25, Mojave), Tems (8:10, Mojave), Victoria Monét (6:55, Mojave), 88rising Futures (5:20, Mojave), Taking Back Sunday (4:10, Mojave), Flo (3:00, Mojave), Honey Roots (2:00, Mojave), John Summit (10:55, Sahara), DJ Snake (9:15, Sahara), Anyma (7:45, Sahara), Nav (6:20, Sahara), AP Dhillon (5:10, Sahara), Spinall (4:00, Sahara), Tita Lau (3:00, Sahara), Bones (2:00, Sahara), Artbat (10:30, Yuma), Folamour (9:00, Yuma), Carlita (7:30, Yuma), Adam Ten x Mita Gami (6:00, Yuma), Eli & Fur (4:30, Yuma), Flight Facilities (3:00, Yuma), DJ Seinfeld (2:00, Yuma), Joplyn (1:00, Yuma), Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni (6:15, Quasar), Mall Grab (4:00, Quasar)

View Complete Coachella 2024 Weekend One Schedule Here

What Should I wear to Coachella 2024?

Fashion is a major player in Coachella's scene; it's all about standing out in the crowd! From celebs to influencers, everyone's vying for that spotlight with their festival looks. Think floral crowns, funky accessories with feathers, beads, and gemstones, and stylish shades stealing the show. But don't forget about comfort in the California sun! Opt for trendy yet comfortable attire and comfy footwear to keep you grooving all day long. It's all about striking that perfect balance between style and comfort!

What Else Can I expect at Coachella 2024?

Coachella isn't just a music fest—it's a whole vibe! Get ready for sports, art, delicious eats, salons, tattoo studios, and endless entertainment. From shopping to taking pictures with celebrities, there's something for everyone. Don't forget to download the Coachella Mobile App for live updates on lineups, games, and all the festival fun! Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Sid Sriram, Doja Cat, AP Dhillon, Tyler, The Creator, and More to Headline This Year's Music Festival, Deets Inside.

Coachella 2024 is gearing up to be an epic fusion of music, art, culture, and pure vibes! Get ready to dive into the excitement and make unforgettable memories. Don't let this chance slip by—join the party and soak up the magic!

