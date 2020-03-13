Coronavirus Effect: Disney Postpones the Release of Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers, New Dates to be Announced Later

Disney postpones the release of Mulan and New Mutants (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The effect of coronavirus pandemic is being felt across the world. After Italy decided to observe self-quarantine, so as to not encourage the spread of virus further and the US decided to ban all its flight operations to Europe excluding the UK, the Hollywood industry is taking some effective measures so as to not incur any loss. After Daniel Craig's No Time to Die was postponed till November, followed by Peter Rabbit 2 and A Quiet Place II, Disney has now decided to push ahead the release dates of Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers. F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

As per a report in Variety, the studio has removed these movies from its slate. While the international release of Mulan in countries like China was already delayed owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, this new decision os postponement was taken after WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. "As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and I wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers out of an abundance of caution. We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date,” Disney said in a statement. A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited.

Disney has invested in around $200 Million in Mulan and has some high expectations pinned on it. The studio expects its first live-action movie of 2020 to perform exceptionally well in China and the current situation is clearly not in its favour. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on March 27 while New Mutants that has already been delayed by over a year was supposed to release on April 3 and Antlers on April 17. Hopefully, their new release dates will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, there's no announcement on the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The first outing in Marvel's Phase 4 is still expected to hit Indian screens on April 28, 2020.