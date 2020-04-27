Demi Lovato Thanks Her ‘Sonny with a Chance’ Co-Star Tiffany Thornton for Being the Biggest Inspiration During Rehab

Demi Lovato With Her ‘Sonny with a Chance’ Co-Star Tiffany Thornton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Demi Lovato has thanked 'Sonny With A Chance' co-star Tiffany Thornton for helping her during her period in rehab. She said Thornton was her biggest inspiration during the phase. Lovato was speaking on her sobriety struggle virtually, with her co-stars Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp, and Damien Haas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lovato told Thornton: "When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV. I looked at that as, 'I wish I had that so bad.' Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have."

"I look back now and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set'." Lovato added that while working on the show, she "wasn't sleeping and I was so miserable and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked." The "Solo" hitmaker said that she was surprised when the producers decided to continue the show when she left.

"When I left, you don't expect your show to go on without you, but it did," she said. "But I couldn't have been happier for everybody... I just wasn't in a period of time when I was ready to be on camera again.I could not go back into that environment and there were other things that factored into it." Earlier this month, Lovato celebrated a year of sobriety following her drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato shared that she has had thoughts about moving away to avoid the problems. "I'm realising that as I've gotten older, because when I was young, when you start off in the industry as a seven year old, eight year old, you kind of value your self-worth with your success. I have moments all the time where I'm like, 'Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?' "