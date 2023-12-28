One of Hollywood's greatest actors to ever live, Denzel Washington, celebrates his 69th birthday on December 28. The Hollywood star is known for portraying often tough but lovable protagonists. The actor is famous for biographical films like The Hurricane, American Gangster, and Malcolm X. His powerful screen presence and stellar acting leave viewers totally captivated by his performance. The Equalizer 3 Review: Denzel Washington's Action Thriller Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Washington's versatility as an actor is unquestionable, seamlessly transitioning from high-octane action films to intense dramas, nailing every role he takes on. The actor has two Academy Award wins to his name and ten Academy Award Nominations. In 2020, the New York Times named Denzel Washington as the greatest actor of the 21st century. Working in around 50 films in his career, the actor is adored by audiences worldwide. On this special day, let us take a look at some of Denzel Washington's best movies ever.

Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire was released in 2004 and was helmed by Tony Scott. The film starred Denzel Washington as John Creasy and Dakota Fanning as Guadalupe Lupita Ramos. Washington plays the role of a former CIA agent who turns bodyguard for the 9-year-old Lupita, who is later kidnapped. The movie follows the quest of John, who is trying to bring the little girl back.

Inside Man (2006)

This crime thriller, directed by Spike Lee, was released in 2006. Washington plays a detective in this film who has to manage a situation where a bank robbery turns into a hostage situation. The thrilling plot will surely keep you engaged throughout the film.

The Hurricane (1999)

This 1999 sports drama film is directed and produced by Norman Jewison. Washington plays boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, who is wrongly imprisoned for a triple murder and spent 20 years behind bars. The story follows the boxer's fight to prove his innocence.

American Gangster (2007)

Washington plays the role of Franc Lukas alongside Russel Crowe, who plays the character Richie Roberts. The biographical crime film directed by Ridley Scott was released in 2007. Richie Roberts is a cop who vows to take down the notorious drug dealer Franc Lukas in the film.

Malcolm X (1992)

Malcolm X is a biographical film directed by Spike Lee and released in 1992. Washington plays civil rights activist Malcolm X, touching on his early life and career to his rise as a prominent leader. The film earned two Academy Award Nominations, including one for Best Actor for Washington. Denzel Washington's Casting as Hannibal Barca in Netflix Film Stirs Race Controversy in Tunisia.

Training Day (2001)

The 2001 film directed by Antoine Fuqua won Denzel Washington his second Academy Award. Washington plays detective Alonzo Harris, who is assigned a junior, Jake Hoyt, played by Ethan Hawke, for 24-hour training. The story follows as Jake learns about Alonzo's true side. The thrilling plot will surely keep you on your toes.

