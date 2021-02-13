Detective Chinatown 3, written and directed by Chen Sicheng, is the third installment in the Detective Chinatown series. Released on February 12, the Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran starrer, has broken box office records on the first day of its release in China. It has scored the biggest opening-day gross ever, $163 million, of any movie in a single market. The film has shattered the opening day box office record of Avengers: Endgame that had grossed $157 million in North America. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Defeated By The Rescue at China Box Office.

The all-time records for single-day gross (for now) belong to China instead of North America. Detective Chinatown 3 was shot with IMAX cameras and it marks the biggest opening day ever for a Chinese movie in IMAX. These numbers have made a huge difference in the Chinese market, especially after been hit drastically due to coronavirus.

Detective Chinatown 3 Box Office Update

#China Box office creates a new Global Record..#DetectiveChinatown3 takes the biggest opening-day gross ever of any movie in a single market with $163 Million.. The debut overtakes #AvengersEndgame’s previous record of $157M in #NorthAmerica — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 13, 2021

Detective Chinatown 3 was initially scheduled to be released in China on the occasion of 2020 Chinese New Year. However, the makers had to delay the release of the film by a year owing to coronavirus pandemic. The film has had the biggest opening day in world history and the weekend projections is expected to be as high as $400 million.

