Wonder Woman 1984 has opened in Chinese theatres. It is getting a wider release in a few days, plus also controversial streaming online option. But, unfortunately, the Gal Gadot starrer superhero film could not perform the wonders that were expected from it at the China box office. Wonder Woman 1984 opened to an underwhelming $18.8 million in China on Saturday. For comparison, Wonder Woman (2017) had opened with $38 million at the Chinese BO. The sequel was defeated by the Chinese film, The Rescue, which gained $37 million at the ticket counter. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: From Cheetah’s Look to Maxwell Lord’s ‘Monkey’s Paw’, 5 Important Plot ‘Reveals’ From Gal Gadot’s Superhero Film We Can’t Miss!

It's a tough road ahead for Wonder Woman 1984 despite the rave reviews from critics. The movie has also opened in over 30 other territories and total box office figure barely touches $40 million. The movie is opening up in more theatres on Christmas. However, it will also start streaming on HBO Max simultaneously. With the pandemic still raging, the footfall at the theatres can be unexpectedly low.

While, The Rescue did earn more money than Wonder Woman 1984, it also did not perform as per expectations. Director Dante Lam's previous film Operation Red Sea had performed better than The Rescue. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 to Release in India on December 25.

In the US, Mills Jovovich's Monster Hunter opened to an abysmal start at the box office, which might be an indicator that the audience is not ready to come back to the theatres just yet. At least, not if the offering is mediocre. The release of Wonder Woman 1984 should give everyone some clarity as to how the business should proceed in the coming year.

