American DJ and musician Diplo turns 42 today. It is often said that being the busiest man in music made Diplo the pop culture icon that he is today. In an explosive interview, he has even called the DJ culture cheesy and embarrassing. "I mean, DJs in general, the culture’s really ugly. It’s cheesy. Corny. It’s embarrassing," said Diplo. "You know, I never wanted to be part of the DJ world. I just fell into it." Well, his Instagram feed is everything about that culture. Shirtless pics, party snaps and snazzy snapshots of his lavish life keep fuelling his fans' desire to love him more. DJ Diplo Confirms He Has a Son With Model Jevon King, Dedicates an Adorable Instagram Post for Them.

"My main goal is to try and keep [all my projects] independent, because I don’t want them to all blend together," Diplo has said. "But it’s hard because you can’t control the way fans process the stream of information you give them about who and what you are. I can take off the cowboy hat, but that’s about it."

Today, to celebrate his birthday, we are going to list down some of the most amazing numbers by Diplo. So, turn the volume up and listen to this playlist we've curated for the fans of the enigma. Diplo Posts an Emotional Video As He Distances Himself from Sons Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Where Are Ü Now

There's no way some other song would have been our number 1 choice for the list. He teamed up with Skrillex for this song featuring Justin Bieber.

Boy Oh Boy

For this dance number, Diplo teamed up with Miami dance duo GTA. It features a single tune on loop and it is a trip.

Thundercloud

Sia and Labrinth teamed up with the DJ for this number. A catchy tune that will echo in your ears even if you are done listening to it.

Powerful

With this number featuring Ellie Goulding, Diplo allowed himself to be a little romantic, sappy even.

Express Yourself

Diplo's first dubstep song with Nicky Da B.

