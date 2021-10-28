Actress Drew Barrymore, who was married to actor Tom Green from July 2001 to October 2002, came together for her daytime talk show this week which was the first time they'd spoken in almost over 15 years. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show and reflecting on their reunion, he said: "It's sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience. It's very nice to see you. It does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way. Weird In a good way. Billie Eilish Breaks Down on The Drew Barrymore Show Talking About Her Documentary, Says ‘I Rewatched It and It Made Me Cry’.

"I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, it takes a little bit of the pressure off." Barrymore replied: "Well, I respect and love you." Green esponded: "I love you, too." The two exes looked back on their relationship, and the 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress couldn't believe it's been two decades since they first got together in 2000, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Drew Barrymore Shares Support for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle.

She said: "When you say it's 20 years, sometimes it's the blink of an eye and sometimes you're like, 'Oh my God, we've lived so much in these last 20 years'. "You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life and it's just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it. "I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

The 'Never Been Kissed' star later remarried as she tied the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012, and while they split four years later they co-parent their two daughters. Green said he wasn't surprised he didn't get an invite to their nuptials. He said: "(It) makes sense to me. Honestly, I think it makes sense to probably not go to an ex's wedding." Barrymore agreed with her former husband, as she added: "I think so, too."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).