Its been nine years since the upper east siders have created chaos in each other's life. Gossip Girl revolved around the lives of Nate Archibald, Chuck Bass, Blair Waldorf, Serena Van Der Woodsen, Dan Humphry was one of the successful shows of its time and people miss seeing their favourite stars in these roles. Chuck Bass essayed by Ed Westwick was amongst the most popular characters on the show and the character still has a huge fanbase. Westwick reprised the character for his Tik Tok debut and surprised his fans with a quick video. Ed Westwick Removes Sexual Assault Denials from Social Media, Kristen Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck Accuses the Actor.

In the video, one can see the 33-year-old actor in a leather sherpa jacket challenging his fans to recreate Gossip Girl moments. Catching up with a trend, Ed said, "Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start." The video then cuts to him sitting on a sofa wearing Chuck's signature businessman ensemble. Ed opted for a purple tie, navy suit vest and white formal shirt. "I'm Chuck Bass," he whispered in the classic Chuck Bass voice. His video went viral in no time and it was everything that GG fans have been talking about ever since.

The Enemy Lines star essayed the Bass Industries heir, the dapper and wicked billionaire for six seasons on the teen soap between 2007-2012. Ed's character was popular for being drunk, dating girls like his fellow St. Jude's student, Blair Waldorf and creating problems in other people's life on the show. Ed was even asked if he will be reprising his role in Joshua Safran's new version of the show, to which he replied, "I think it would be a very cool idea. I haven't been approached really about it. This is very much its own thing and I wish them all the best. I'm very excited to see what they do. I've been in touch with the creators just wishing them the best, Josh Safran and Stephanie Savage. I know they're excited. Look, I mean I would never say no, but at this moment there is nothing to report.' Louise Linton Drops Trailer of Writer-directorial Debut Film 'Me You Madness'.

Apart from this, Ed Westwick will play a thief called Tyler Jones in Louise Linton's serial killer comedy Me You Madness next. Me You Madness will see Linton will be seen as Catherine Black, a hedge-fund manager with cash to burn and a playgirl lifestyle, creating a life for herself. The film will be available to stream on-demand on February 12.

