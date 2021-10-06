A Quiet Place Part II Movie Review: A concept for a film where all the characters have to be quiet surely made a great concept for the first film, and that is present again over here with A Quiet Place Part II. Picking up right after the ending of the first film, A Quiet Place Part II follows the surviving members of the Abbott family journeying through this post-apocalyptic land in search for refuge. It’s over here that they meet Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy, who helps them. While the core cast from the first film is amazing, the new characters shine over here too. A Quiet Place Part II: Emily Blunt’s Film To Hit Indian Theatres on October 8.

Cillian Murphy’s character can be interpreted as a stand-in for John Krasinski’s character, given the fate the latter met with in the last film. He quickly evolved into his own and became one of my favorite parts about it. Emmett is a layered character that has a nice progression through the film that is developed with the help of Millicent Simmonds’ character, Regan Abbott. It’s the relationships of these two characters that takes the centerstage and adds a real father and daughter dynamic again. Both help themselves grow each other in scenes, and it’s a great chemistry between these two characters, not to mention Simmonds again knocks it out of the park.

But the real star of the show for me personally over here was Noah Jupe. His role as Marcus Abbott, the son, was amazing. Earlier in the film he gets injured and is bed ridden for the most of it, but he still is a very much integral character to the plot. Just the scene of him getting gravely injured is so painful to watch. The scream of his alone sells it and how he is able to overcome that pain throughout the film made him one of my favorite parts about it. Also, of course, Emily Blunt is here too, and she again is great in it. Blunt’s chemistry with Jupe makes both of their arcs seem so much more powerful and makes for some really tense scenes where both of them are in danger.

Watch the Trailer:

While the majority of A Quiet Place Part II takes place in the post-apocalypse, they go a step further and take us back to origins of this nightmare. I am a sucker for these kinds of scenes where you see the fall of society, and Krasinski pulls it off wonderfully. The sheer panic and terror is what made it so scary and seeing these monsters hunt a crowd full of people in town was something else. There is a good significant chunk of world-building over here too that I actually really liked. Its bigger and a better sequel in a way that doesn’t compromise what it actually is supposed to be, and I really appreciated that. A lot of films tend to lose their identities in expanding their universes, but over here it feels right.

Talking about Krasinski too, he again proves why he makes a really good director in the way he frames the shots. Nowadays in horror films, many filmmakers are more bothered with killing their characters in shocking ways or cheap jumpscares rather than creating tense and thrilling situations. A Quiet Place Part II doesn’t really do that, as a matter of fact it excels in creating horror without going over the top with gore. It weaponises your caring of these characters and uses it in the best possible way. This is thanks to the cinematography too, the camera never lingers off from the main characters in the tense situations. It shows the chaos happening in the background with the characters always being in the center of the frame. Coupled with Marco Beltrami’s amazing soundtrack, the scenes are a thrilling treat to watch. I remember while watching it myself I finally let go of my breath just due to how tense it was. A Quiet Place Part II Star Emily Blunt Describes Her First Kiss as a ‘Horror Show’.

If there is one complaint that I have for the film is that it doesn’t have that emotional impact of the ending that the first one had. A Quiet Place Part II still ends kind of abruptly, but it did leave me wanting more and I wished there was a bit of finality to it. I still love that final scene, but again just wanted there to be more.

Yay!

- Great Character Development

- New Characters are Amazing

- Noah Jupe is Great

- John Krasinski’s Direction

- Great Cinematography

- World Building

Nay!

- Wish There was a bit of Finality to the ending

Final Thoughts

A Quiet Place Part II is an amazing sequel that in my opinion equally matches the greatness of the first film. John Krasinski manages to pull off the job again and builds a horror sequel that’s worth your time and will make you want more.

Rating: 4.0

