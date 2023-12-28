American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has announced that she will be coming out with her new album in 2024. The two-time Grammy award winner shared the news of her first full-length album since 2020 on her Instagram page. Ariana Grande Confirms Her Comeback With Seventh Album Set for 2024.

"See you next year," wrote Grande, 30, alongside images and videos from a music studio and in front of a mixing board. The singer also included a video in which a person remarks that it is “almost the last day of this album”. To this, Grande replies, “I'm so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

It will be her seventh studio album and first since "Positions", which came out in 2020. Her previous albums were -- "Yours Truly" (2013), "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "Sweetener" (2018) and "Thank U, Next" (2019). In 2024, Grande will also feature in the film adaptation of renowned musical "Wicked", co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.