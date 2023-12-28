Singer Ariana Grande is all set to surprise her fans in 2024 with her work.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker on Wednesday took to social media and announced her new album, which will arrive in the upcoming year, Variety reported. "See you next year," Grande wrote in the caption to a carousel of Instagram photos and videos. Ariana Grande's Lifesize Wax Statue Unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Sydney (View Pic).

Grande shared a variety of in-studio memories that vary in tone: a video of Grande's mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call where she's dancing, a photo of a warehouse (possibly a music video set?) and another photo shows her crying.

Check Out Grande’s Latest Insta Post:

"The two moods of the album," she wrote in her Instagram story. Grande also included a video taken by someone who notes that it is "almost the last day of this album." "I'm so tired," she says in the clip. "But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. The particular update has left her fans excited. "Wow... can't wait," a social media user wrote. "Super excited," another one commented. Ariana Grande Tries To Cover Her Face During Dinner Outing With Boyfriend Ethan Slater and Her Dad Edward Butera (Watch Video).

Grande hasn't released an album since 2020's "Positions", which created several records. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 upon its October 2020 release, selling 174,000 album-equivalent units. Grande has been teasing her next project on Instagram since earlier this month. However, she has not unveiled the release date of her album yet.

In 2024, she is also set to star as Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked.