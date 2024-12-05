Francis Ford Coppola Shares One Regret About Directing ‘The Godfather Part II’, the Sequel That Redefined Hollywood

However, Paramount Studios rejected the idea. After which Coppola made some demands, including a 1 million dollar pay cheque and the addition of 'Part II' to the title.

Hollywood ANI| Dec 05, 2024 06:44 PM IST
Cats vs Christmas Trees Funny Meme Templates and Viral Videos: Hilarious Images, Instagram Reels and ROFL Memes That Sum Up the Endless Struggle of Meowy Catmess
  • Festivals
    Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Women: Celebrate Christmas 2024 With These Fun, Thoughtful and Adorable Gifts for Her Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Women: Celebrate Christmas 2024 With These Fun, Thoughtful and Adorable Gifts for Her
  • Videos
    Moradabad: Arm-Wrestling Match Over INR 10,000 Bet Leaves Participant With ‘Broken’ Hand, Video Goes Viral Moradabad: Arm-Wrestling Match Over INR 10,000 Bet Leaves Participant With ‘Broken’ Hand, Video Goes Viral
    • Close
    Search

    Francis Ford Coppola Shares One Regret About Directing ‘The Godfather Part II’, the Sequel That Redefined Hollywood

    However, Paramount Studios rejected the idea. After which Coppola made some demands, including a 1 million dollar pay cheque and the addition of 'Part II' to the title.

    Hollywood ANI| Dec 05, 2024 06:44 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Francis Ford Coppola Shares One Regret About Directing ‘The Godfather Part II’, the Sequel That Redefined Hollywood
    Francis Ford Coppola (Photo Credits: X)

    Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has one regret about making what is widely regarded as the best sequel of all times, reported Deadline. Hollywood's ever-increasing fascination with sequels resulted after The Godfather Part II (1974), for which he fought Paramount Pictures to return to the director's chair after the first 1972 smash. "They said, basically, 'Francis, you've made Coca-Cola. You're gonna stop making colas?'" recalled Coppola. In an attempt to get out of directing the sequel, Coppola suggested up-and-coming director Martin Scorsese take the reins. Francis Ford Coppola to Receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025 Ceremony at Dolby Theatre.

    However, Paramount Studios rejected the idea. After which Coppola made some demands, including a 1 million dollar pay cheque and the addition of 'Part II' to the title. Although the studio thought it was a crazy idea, they ultimately agreed. "So I'm the jerk that started numbers on movies," Coppola added. "I'm embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone." Notably, The Godfather Part II, one of the greatest movies of all time, won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Coppola and Best Adapted Screenplay for him and author Mario Puzo, reported Deadline. ‘Megalopolis’ Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Takes a Jab at Critics With Latest Footage Featuring Adam Driver (Watch Video).

    Coppola's legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family members--Sofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

    Tags:
    Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola Francis Ford Coppola Francis Ford Coppola news Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part III The Godfather Part II
    You might also like
    Megalopolis Review: Critics Call Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Film Bold but Megaboring!
    Hollywood

    Megalopolis Review: Critics Call Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Film Bold but Megaboring!
    A+
    A-
    Francis Ford Coppola Shares One Regret About Directing ‘The Godfather Part II’, the Sequel That Redefined Hollywood
    Francis Ford Coppola (Photo Credits: X)

    Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has one regret about making what is widely regarded as the best sequel of all times, reported Deadline. Hollywood's ever-increasing fascination with sequels resulted after The Godfather Part II (1974), for which he fought Paramount Pictures to return to the director's chair after the first 1972 smash. "They said, basically, 'Francis, you've made Coca-Cola. You're gonna stop making colas?'" recalled Coppola. In an attempt to get out of directing the sequel, Coppola suggested up-and-coming director Martin Scorsese take the reins. Francis Ford Coppola to Receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025 Ceremony at Dolby Theatre.

    However, Paramount Studios rejected the idea. After which Coppola made some demands, including a 1 million dollar pay cheque and the addition of 'Part II' to the title. Although the studio thought it was a crazy idea, they ultimately agreed. "So I'm the jerk that started numbers on movies," Coppola added. "I'm embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone." Notably, The Godfather Part II, one of the greatest movies of all time, won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Coppola and Best Adapted Screenplay for him and author Mario Puzo, reported Deadline. ‘Megalopolis’ Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Takes a Jab at Critics With Latest Footage Featuring Adam Driver (Watch Video).

    Coppola's legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family members--Sofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

    Tags:
    Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola Francis Ford Coppola Francis Ford Coppola news Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part III The Godfather Part II
    You might also like
    Megalopolis Review: Critics Call Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Film Bold but Megaboring!
    Hollywood

    Megalopolis Review: Critics Call Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Film Bold but Megaboring!
    Megalopolis: Did Francis Ford Coppola Forcibly Kiss Female Extras During Shoot? Film's Executive Producer Comes in Defence of Director Over the Allegations!
    Hollywood

    Megalopolis: Did Francis Ford Coppola Forcibly Kiss Female Extras During Shoot? Film's Executive Producer Comes in Defence of Director Over the Allegations!
    From When Harry Met Sally to Sex and the City: 10 Movies To Watch on New Year’s Eve 2024
    Hollywood

    From When Harry Met Sally to Sex and the City: 10 Movies To Watch on New Year’s Eve 2024
    Francis Ford Coppola Birthday Special: Revisiting the 5 Best Scenes From The Godfather Trilogy
    Hollywood

    Francis Ford Coppola Birthday Special: Revisiting the 5 Best Scenes From The Godfather Trilogy

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    500K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Man United
    100K+ searches
    Premier League
    100K+ searches
    Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Bitcoin Price
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Devendra Fadnavis

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    500K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Man United
    100K+ searches
    Premier League
    100K+ searches
    Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Bitcoin Price
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah