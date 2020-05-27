'Seinfeld' Actor Richard Herd Dies at 87 Due To Cancer-Related Causes

Richard Herd (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): American actor Richard Herd, best known for his role on Seinfeld, has died. He was 87. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Herd's wife of 40 years, actor Patricia Crowder Herd, said that the actor died from cancer-related causes at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Herd is best known for playing Mr Wilhelm on the iconic NBC comedy series Seinfeld. The character was the supervisor to George Costanza (Jason Alexander) while he worked for the New York Yankees. Seinfeld Actor Jerry Stiller Dies At 92; Son Ben Stiller Confirms News Through Twitter.

During an interview in 2019 with the St. Charles Herald Guide, Herd had said, "Seinfeld was one of the best jobs I ever had. There were no 'stars' on that show, they were all genuinely nice people to work with. It got me a tremendous amount of recognition and still does because it plays all the time." Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Late Jerry Stiller: 'I Never Adjusted His Performance Once'

Get Out' director Jordan Peele paid his tribute to Herd on Twitter as he had a small role in the Oscar-winning horror movie.

RIP Richard Herd. A wonderful man and a true professional. We hadn’t talked much before he arrived on set for Get Out. I asked him to think of the scene as a viagra ad trying to hide deep rage. He responded “That sounds like all Viagra ads to me!” Then he absolutely nailed it. pic.twitter.com/t2dO01fent — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 26, 2020

SAG-AFTRA also paid tribute to Herd. The labour union wrote alongside a Variety article announcing his death,"Mourning the loss of #sagaftramember Richard Herd, who entertained us in roles from 'All the President's Men' to 'Seinfeld.' Herd was a national board member for almost 10 years and served a 2-year term as SAG's 3rd national vice president in 1999."

Mourning the loss of #sagaftramember Richard Herd, who entertained us in roles from "All the President's Men" to "Seinfeld." Herd was a national board member for almost 10 years and served a 2-year term as SAG's 3rd national vice president in 1999. https://t.co/Jh8nmVchET — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) May 26, 2020

His TV credits include Star Trek: Voyager, a regular part on the ABC cop drama T. J. Hooker and a role in the 1983 alien invasion mini-series V. All the President's Men and The China Syndrome were also some of his films. Herd was also a painter and made his own jewellery, in addition to his career in front of the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Herd is also survived by daughter Erica, son Rick, and stepdaughter Alicia.