Seinfeld Actor Jerry Stiller Dies At 92; Son Ben Stiller Confirms News Through Twitter

Ben Stiller with his dad Jerry Stiller (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jerry Stiller was a popular comedian, widely known for his performance on the show Seinfeld. He was best known for starring as George Costanzas’ father Frank on the NBC sitcom. He was also known for his role as Arthur Spooner on the CBS comedy series The King of Queens. The veteran actor has died at the age of 92 and the news of his demise has been confirmed by his son Ben Stiller. Ben took to Twitter to confirm about the same. Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Singer, Dies of Cancer at 66.

Ben Stiller wrote, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.” The news of Jerry Stiller’s demise has left the industry members and all his fans devastated. Little Richard No More, The Pioneer of Rock 'n' Roll Dies at 87.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

The later actor Jerry Stiller and his son Ben Stiller had shared screen space in films such as Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2. Jerry Stiller’s wife Anne Meara passed away at the age of 85 in 2015. He is survived by his son Ben Stiller, daughter Amy Stiller and two grandchildren.