Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Late Jerry Stiller: 'I Never Adjusted His Performance Once'

Popular comic actor, Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92 on May 11 due to natural causes. He was best known for his performance on the show, Seinfeld, alongside Jerry Seinfeld. During a recent interaction with the media, Jerry Seinfeld opened up about his late co-star and said that he was perfect. “I never adjusted his performance once. Whatever he did, that’s it. We’re putting that out there. I don’t know why he did it like that. I don’t know why he screamed on that line. It doesn’t matter. It’s funny. So funny," Jerry Seinfeld: 10 Seinfeld Quotes From The Show That Are Quirky Life-Lessons For A Cynic!

He further added, "I am such a dedicated believer in if it’s funny, don’t touch it. I don’t care why it’s funny. I don’t care what the line was supposed to be. He said it that way, we’re doing it that way."

Sharing the news about his father Jerry's demise, Ben Stiller had written on Twitter, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry played father to Jason Alexander on the sitcom Seinfeld. Jason wrote on social media, “Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honour to work beside.” Jerry Stiller will continue to inspire generations of actors to come. He is an institution.