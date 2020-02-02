Fans Trend 'Justice For Johny Depp' After Audio Clip Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Him Surfaces

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Johhny Depp-Amber Heard case has taken a drastic new turn. In a shocking audiotape, from a therapy session, Amber can be heard confessing that she hit Johny. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," she says in the tape, adding, "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you." Amber stresses a few more times in the tap that she did not punch or deck her ex-husband, but only hit him with her hand without the hurting him. "You didn't get punched. You got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this. But I did not punch you. I did not f**king deck you." Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Amber Heard Pleads Judge to Record Domestic Violence, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse in Response to His $50 Million Defamation Suit.

After the contents of the tape were obtained and released Daily Mail, fans have become vocal in supporting Johnny. 'Justice For Johnny Depp' started trending on Twitter. Check out a few posts below. Amber Heard Spotted Holding Hands With Girlfriend Bianca Butti at Annual Women's March in LA (See Pics Inside).

More evidence from 2019. I can't believe everyone just ignored everything and went after Depp and put Amber on a pedestal. You know, the person that was arrested for DV against their previous partner... Let that sink in. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/5iqup0QlW1 — Lag (@MegaManCap) February 2, 2020

The Hashtag Was The Top Trend

And this one...

This is very fucked up and it is not funny yall! Like wtf! Cut a finger? What kind of shit is that?#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/DbEu5oDyJP — Isaac (@isaac__0424) February 2, 2020

Here Is One More

Can you imagine that all this time Amber Heard has been running around being an actual human rights ambassador, all while there were actual audio tapes of her admitting to abuse and shamelessly gaslighting Johnny Depp. The nerve. THE NERVE#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — KeepRocking (@truthhurts06) February 1, 2020

The controversy began when Amber wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse survivor without identifying Johnny. The Pirates of the Carribean actor filed a $50 million lawsuit for defamation. The ex-couple is now in the middle of the lawsuit.