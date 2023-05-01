Actress Mila Kunis is reportedly in talks to star in a Fantastic Four reboot, but not as a character that many have seemingly deemed fit for her. In a surprising twist, the Black Swan actress is reportedly considered to play The Thing. Spilling the beans was a movie insider who goes under the name @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter. The insider, who has been credited with getting scoops before trade publications, tweeted on April 28: "They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them." Your Place or Mine: Mila Kunis Takes Dig at Ashton Kutcher for Awkward Photos With Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet Premiere.

Kunis has been indeed rumoured to be circling a role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which will exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports aceshowbiz.com. She was rumoured to play Susan Storm after she was spotted going to a deli with Matt Shakman, who has been attached to direct the new movie. Appearing in a Wednesday, April 26 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kunis addressed the rumours. "Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet," she said, "the next day I was somehow in 'Fantastic Four'."

While she will not be starring in the movie as The Thing, the Bad Moms star said that she does "know who is." She, however, refused to share any more details, because "I don't want to get in trouble with The Mouse (Disney executives), so none of you will find out." Following the 39-year-old's apparent denial, @MyTimeToShineH claimed, "Mila Kunis is NOT in talks for Sue Strom. She's in talks for a different role." Meanwhile, the reports that The Thing may be played by a female star have been met with strong opposition from fans. "Listen, I love marvel. Sometimes gender swapping characters is for the better. However, if this does happen, I will not be watching," one person reacted to the news. "Oh hell no," another exclaimed.

A shocked user wrote on Twitter, "This has to be a joke...right @MarvelStudios ???!?!?!.?!?!?". A fourth echoed the sentiment, "Wait female Thing? Please don't," while someone else said, "I am all for gender equality, but I don't think gender swapping Ben Grimm would be a good idea." Ben Grimm becomes The Thing, a superhero with a giant orange rock figure, after exposure to cosmic rays during a scientific mission to outer space. He fights crime alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman and the Human Torch. Fantastic Four: Dev Patel the Top Choice to Play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios' Upcoming Reboot - Reports.

The character was portrayed by Michael Bailey Smith in 1994's The Fantastic Four, Michael Chiklis in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Jamie Bell in the 2015 tanked reboot, The Fantastic Four. No official cast member is announced for the new movie, but Adam Driver was recently reported to be in final talks to take the lead role of Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic.

