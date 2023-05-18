Fast X is a packed film, there is no doubt about that. The film feels like a culmination of everything before it, and it truly feels like it’s bringing the entirety of the Fast and Furious franchise together. Being the first of a proposed trilogy, the film lays down the seeds of what’s to come, and features a bunch of new and some returning surprises faces that will surely take the franchise’s fandom by a storm. Fast X Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits to Vin Diesel's Action Film and How the Cameos Set Up the Next Instalment (SPOILER ALERT).

The major pull here is that Fast X has three major cameos in the movie. One of them is inconsequential and just there for a joke in the film, while the other two are the important ones. They not only set up the future of the franchise, but also will just leave you shocked for the better or the worse. So, lets dive deep into who the three major cameos of Fast X were and how they fit into the plot.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson on SNL (Photo Credits: Saturday Night Live)

First up is Pete Davidson who plays Bowie in the film. He is an internet friend of Ramsey’s who has good connection and he helps out the team get some stuff to protect themselves. However, in the movie, Bowie sells off the team and lets the Agency know of their locations which causes Ramsey and Roman to punch him in the face. It was a fun cameo to be honest and offered a nice change of pace in a rather chaotic movie.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot as Gisele (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

Continuing the F&F tradition of bringing back characters that you thought once were dead, Fast X pulls out a sneaky one on you and brings back Gal Gadot’s Gisele into the fold again. Appearing right at the end of the movie, she is the big reveal here and shows up in a submarine to get Cipher and Letty out of Antarctica. What her role is and how is she alive still remains to be seen, but fans will surely be excited.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

Appearing during the post-credits scene, we see a man dressed up in tactical gear lead a team into what looks like a rundown theatre and a museum. We then see that man go into a room and pick up a phone where Dante Reyes threatens him that he is coming for him. This is where the man takes off his mask and reveals himself to be Luke Hobbs. Dwayne Johnson’s return is extremely huge for the franchise given the public falling out he had with Vin Diesel, but his inclusion certainly will be another thing that fans of the franchise will deeply appreciate. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel’s Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa’s Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fast X’s cameos surely packed a punch even though some of them didn’t make sense. However, it will be interesting to see what future films do with them. Fast X is playing in theatres right now.

