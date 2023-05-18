Fast X is here and the road to the finale of the franchise finally begins. The first in a proposed trilogy (which was originally a two-parter), the movie follows Dominic Toretto and family as they try to protect themselves from the incoming threat of Dante Reyes who seeks to exact vengeance from them. Interesting, right? Well, buckle because Fast X packs in a lot of set up for the future films that is quite detrimental to its own nature. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel’s Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa’s Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

We all have heard of the returning characters and cameos that the movie packs, but the biggest thing that Fast X presents us with is a cliffhanger ending. Sure to be divisive, the ending makes it seem like Fast and Furious 11 is to pick up right after where this ends. So, lets dive deep into the ending of Fast X and decode all the huge cameos and set up it offered us.

The Ending

A Still From Fast X (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

The entirety of Fast X focuses on Dante Reyes trying to get revenge on our main gang as they were responsible for the death of his father, and some pretty big stuff goes down here. There are some big “deaths” (in quotes because does anyone even remain dead in this franchise anymore?) and setups over here that really no one will see coming.

The first biggest death is of John Cena’s Jacob, who in an effort to clear a path on the road for Dominic during the climax, sacrifices himself by ramming his vehicle into a bunch of the enemies’ cars during the climax. Whether he is dead or not truly remains a mystery, but it doesn’t look like anyone would be walking off from that explosion. Then it also teases the “deaths” of Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han when their plane is shot down by Dante’s men, but the aftermath isn’t shown.

Gal Gadot as Gisele (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

As for Dom and his son Brian, the climax of the film sees him being trapped on a dam by Dante and two oil tankers heading towards them. However, in classic F&F fashion Dom drives the car off the dam and makes it out alive from the situation. But Dante still has a one-up over him as the entirety of the site is covered with bombs and he activates them with the screen cutting to black and the fates of Dom and his son are left unresolved.

The movie then finally ends with the reveal of Gal Gadot’s Giselle Yashar being actually alive, who gets a submarine out in Antarctica to help Letty and Cipher escape. Which is honestly, quite confusing, because we saw her die and she just pops out of nowhere. I hope the next film gives a valid explanation for her surviving that fall in Fast and Furious 6.

The Post-Credits

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

There is only one post-credits scene in the film, and it features the return of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. Leading a team in a rundown museum, Hobbs finds a room where a mobile phone is been kept for him. When Hobbs picks up the call, we find out that Dante is on the other side threatening him which confirms the fact that we will see some sort of showdown between them in the next film.

What to Expect from Fast and Furious 11?

A Still From Fast X (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

You can pretty much expect a huge showdown of some kind in Fast and Furious 11 between the entire family and Dante Reyes. You even have Gisele and Hobbs returning, and it’s pretty evident that Tej, Roman, Han and Ramsey aren’t dead because again, no one remains dead in these films. What does seem interesting though is what role will Cipher play.

Fast X heavily implies that she will also be a part of the family now, and honestly, it’s just extremely hilarious. Throughout the entirety of the movie her and Letty are locked in a secret site at the agency. As a matter of fact, she even warns Dom about Dante in the movie, and I guess you can just be sure of the fact now that she is going to help the team. Oh on another note, Brie Larson’s Tess, the daughter of Mr Nobody can also be expected to return and Daniela Melchior’s Isabel is revealed to Elena’s sister, and you bet she would want to help out Dom.

A Still From Fast X (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

It also looks like Gisele might be working for Cipher, because she was the only one who didn’t seem surprised by her presence at the end. Which again, complicates stuff. It also poses many questions like if you tried to kill the family at a certain point then do you become good friends with them? Will Dante be a part of the family? Are applications to be a part of the family open? Can I get an invite to the barbecue too while we are it? The possibilities are endless.

Also, with the return of Hobbs, fans will have something exciting to look forward to at least (because believe me, this movie is a mess). Oh, to be a fly in the room when they negotiated Johnson’s return. But hey, we are just glad things worked out. And for Toretto’s and his son’s fate at the end, we can of course be sure that they will make it out of the situation alive, but the only question is how. But one thing’s for certain, Fast and Furious 11 will pick up straight from the ending of Fast X. Vin Diesel Reveals Fast X Two-Part Finale Is Now a Trilogy! (Watch Video).

Fast X is playing in theatres right now.

