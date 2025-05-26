Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth instalment of the fan-favourite horror series, was released in theatres on May 16, 2025. Fans eagerly awaited the return of directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, as it came 14 long years after Final Destination 5 in 2011. While many were thrilled to watch the film, one woman’s theatre experience took a terrifying turn when a real-life incident during the screening put her in actual danger. The frightening event occurred at the Cinema Ocho theatre in La Pata, Argentina, on May 19. As the movie reached its climax, a section of the hall's ceiling collapsed, leaving a woman injured. ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Trailer: Relentless ‘Death’ Hunts Entire Family in This Grisly Horror-Thriller; Watch Out for Late Tony Todd’s Final Appearance (Watch Video).

Final Destination in Real Life

According to the Daily Mail, the woman identified as Fiamma Villaverde had gone to the theatre with her 11-year-old daughter and her daughter's friend. Villaverde said that she initially had no plans to watch the horror movie and said, 'It was my birthday, we were out walking and came across the theatre. Since the tickets were cheaper than the rest of the week, we said, 'Shall we?' We went in, bought some popcorn and sat down." She revealed that due to the loud sound effects of the film, the audience believed the sound of the ceiling collapsing was from a scene in the film.

Argentine Movie Theatre Ceiling Collapses During ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiritual Word (@spiritualword)

"At first, we thought it was a part of the movie because wewere so absorbed. But then a huge piece fell on me," Fiamma told the publication. A part of the ceiling struck her knee, demanding immediate medical attention. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’:

Netizens React to the ‘Final Destination: Bloodline’ Screening Mishap in Argentina

What first seemed like serious and scary news quickly turned into a meme fest after visuals from the theatre hall mishap surfaced online. Some were too frightened to watch the movie in theatres, while others were busy comparing the incident to the film's plot. A user wrote, "They wanted to give firsthand experience to the audience...(Skull emoji)," while another commented, "That movie is demonic." Another user wrote, "So, who's next?" ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Teaser: Death Returns and Ready to Deliver a Chilling New Chapter With Unexpected Twists and Fatal Accidents (Watch Video).

Internet Reacts to Theatre Mishap During ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Screening

Instagram Comments

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Junes as the lead character, Stefani Reyes. The movie also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt and Anna Lore among others in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).